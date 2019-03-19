Free Agency Report Card Roundup: Grading the addition of Weddle, re-signing Fowler

Rams re-sign OLB Dante Fowler Jr.

Short-term grade: A

Long-term grade: A

"Fowler played the best football of his career after coming to LA from Jacksonville midway through the season. That was especially true in the playoffs, when he was instrumental to getting the Rams to the Super Bowl with his disruptive play. The Rams get a chance to see if Fowler can be that kind of force on a consistent basis, keeping him in LA on a one-year 'prove it' deal."

Grade: C-

"I'm not sure this contract really does the Rams a ton of favors, though. One-year deals with significant money for younger players who haven't yet broken out aren't my favorite. If he fails, you've spent money on a player who didn't live up to your expectations. If the player finally has his standout season, though, you're stuck either using the franchise tag or letting him walk."

Grade: 'Above average'

"The former top-five pick did not pan out in Jacksonville, however, he made some big improvements in his fourth season in the NFL as he ended up with a grade of 67.3 for the season, which was a career high for him. Fowler still failed to stay consistent but he showed early in the season against New England and in the NFC Championship Game that when he is at his best, he can take over a game, which justifies the Rams bringing him back for another season."

Grade: B+

"The Rams were wise to secure Dante Fowler Jr. before he hit the open market. The move, coupled with the signing of safety Eric Weddle last week, secures two positions of major need for the Rams and allows them to narrow their focus in free agency and the draft. Fowler could have commanded more years and more money on the open market, but a one-year deal makes sense for him as he can use a full season in Los Angeles to establish a much bigger market for himself heading into 2020."

Grade: B