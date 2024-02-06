 Skip to main content
Free Agent Spotlight: Demarcus Robinson became dependable third receiver over second half of 2023 season for Rams offense

Feb 06, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

One of two under-the-radar free agency signings last June, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson didn't take long to make an immediate impression with the Rams in training camp six weeks later. 

Robinson's athleticism and catch radius both made for some of the most eye-opening plays of camp. However, it wouldn't be close to another four months before that impact was felt in Los Angeles' offense. 

When that time arrived, though, Robinson met the moment. 

His performance in Week 13 against the Browns kicked off four-straight games with a touchdown catch, and over the final six weeks of the season, he contributed 21 of his 26 catches for 319 of his 371 receiving yards toward the Rams' playoff push. 

Now, Robinson enters the offseason a pending unrestricted free agent. 

Bringing Robinson back would give the Rams another vertical threat in the passing game, and one who is also a friendly target for quarterback Matthew Stafford at 6-foot-3, 203 pounds. Robinson averaged just over 15 yards per reception during that productive six-week stretch, making him someone capable of generating explosive plays. There is also something to be said for Robinson's experience as an 8-year veteran who has also been a part of a playoff team in each of his NFL seasons so far. 

If Robinson and the Rams go in a different direction, a deep wide receiver class featuring lots of explosive playmakers could make this year's draft a potential route for Los Angeles in finding Robinson's replacement. A healthier cap situation could also make free agency a viable option should the Rams examine that path.

