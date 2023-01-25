Riley Dixon enjoyed career season with Rams | Free Agent Spotlight

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jan 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

After moving on from longtime punter Johnny Hekker following the 2021 season, the Rams turned to another veteran in Riley Dixon as his replacement.

Dixon, in turn, gave Los Angeles a career-best season, averaging a career-high 48.4 yards per punt, also landing landing 19 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Now, after playing on a one-year deal last season, Dixon is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 15.

So, what's next for Dixon and the Rams?

L.A. could choose to re-sign Dixon. Beyond his career year in terms of yards-per-punt average – which was also second-highest in a single season in franchise history – he also did well as the primary holder on field goals for kicker Matt Gay, who made at least 93.3 percent of his field goals for the second-straight season.

If the Rams don't re-sign Dixon, they would likely go the route of free agency or the draft to find his replacement. They did have Brock Miller on their practice squad late in the 2022 season, but Miller was re-signed by the USFL's New Jersey Generals on Tuesday after playing for them last spring.

