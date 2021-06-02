Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Andrew Whitworth and Sebastian Joseph-Day talk maximizing OTAs

Jun 01, 2021 at 05:02 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day each held video conferences with local media Tuesday, discussing how they're maximizing spring workouts ahead of training camp and the upcoming season, returning for another season (Whitworth), improving pass-rush technique (Joseph-Day) and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, both of which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I knew when I had that much hunger to get back on the field, that I still wanted to play football." – Whitworth

  • When asked what went into his decision to return to play another NFL season – what will be his 16th overall – Whitworth pointed to the comeback he made from his serious knee injury last season in time for Los Angeles' playoff run.
  • Once he realized in the offseason that rehab had gone "pretty well" and "we felt like we were in a great spot," it wasn't a difficult decision for him to come back.

"It's almost a feeling-out process of time together." – Whitworth

  • This time in the offseason marks a time of transition and learning in a couple facets, as the Rams adjust not only to new offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, but also Austin Corbett sliding over from right guard to center.
  • Whitworth is doing his part in both aspects. With Corbett specifically, he said he takes time where he can to help him with technique/communication at that position.

"With me, it was more fine-tuning some of the details of pass rush, and also working on things that are more (applicable) to me, rather than trying to do things that aren't." – Joseph-Day

  • As Joseph-Day hones his pass-rush technique, he's focused on working on what translates best for his body type as a 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive lineman.
  • "Once you're able to find that, find maybe those 3-4 moves, then you can fine-tune it and work on the little details of things like steps, timing, hand placement, footwork, things like that," Joseph-Day said.

"(New defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is) very intense and very intentional about what he's trying to do." – Joseph-Day

  • According to Joseph-Day, Morris does a great job of balancing being energetic and light-hearted with being serious.
  • "He knows how to turn it on and off, but he also knows how to have fun with it," Joseph-Day said. "So I'm super excited, man. I'm super excited for this defense, I'm excited for the season and I'm ready to get after it."

