From the Podium: Andrew Whitworth and Sebastian Joseph-Day talk maximizing OTAs

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day each held video conferences with local media Tuesday, discussing how they're maximizing spring workouts ahead of training camp and the upcoming season, returning for another season (Whitworth), improving pass-rush technique (Joseph-Day) and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, both of which you can watch in their entirety below:
"I knew when I had that much hunger to get back on the field, that I still wanted to play football." – Whitworth
- When asked what went into his decision to return to play another NFL season – what will be his 16th overall – Whitworth pointed to the comeback he made from his serious knee injury last season in time for Los Angeles' playoff run.
- Once he realized in the offseason that rehab had gone "pretty well" and "we felt like we were in a great spot," it wasn't a difficult decision for him to come back.
"It's almost a feeling-out process of time together." – Whitworth
- This time in the offseason marks a time of transition and learning in a couple facets, as the Rams adjust not only to new offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, but also Austin Corbett sliding over from right guard to center.
- Whitworth is doing his part in both aspects. With Corbett specifically, he said he takes time where he can to help him with technique/communication at that position.
"With me, it was more fine-tuning some of the details of pass rush, and also working on things that are more (applicable) to me, rather than trying to do things that aren't." – Joseph-Day
- As Joseph-Day hones his pass-rush technique, he's focused on working on what translates best for his body type as a 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive lineman.
- "Once you're able to find that, find maybe those 3-4 moves, then you can fine-tune it and work on the little details of things like steps, timing, hand placement, footwork, things like that," Joseph-Day said.
"(New defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is) very intense and very intentional about what he's trying to do." – Joseph-Day
- According to Joseph-Day, Morris does a great job of balancing being energetic and light-hearted with being serious.
- "He knows how to turn it on and off, but he also knows how to have fun with it," Joseph-Day said. "So I'm super excited, man. I'm super excited for this defense, I'm excited for the season and I'm ready to get after it."