From the Podium: Andrew Whitworth and Sebastian Joseph-Day talk maximizing OTAs

"I knew when I had that much hunger to get back on the field, that I still wanted to play football." – Whitworth

When asked what went into his decision to return to play another NFL season – what will be his 16th overall – Whitworth pointed to the comeback he made from his serious knee injury last season in time for Los Angeles' playoff run.

Once he realized in the offseason that rehab had gone "pretty well" and "we felt like we were in a great spot," it wasn't a difficult decision for him to come back.

"It's almost a feeling-out process of time together." – Whitworth