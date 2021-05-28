From the Podium: Sean McVay and Cam Akers talk benefits and goals of OTAs

"We just want to get all of our systems foundationally taught the right way." – McVay

This time right now, comprised of physical work without pads and providing players with a lot of information, is about building a foundation that will allow them to hit the ground running "physically and mentally" when training camp starts, according to McVay.

"I'd like to be able to just continue to get some situational conversations, the red areas, some of our priority, third down coverages, calls, pressures, things that we're gonna activate offensively," McVay said.

"(Austin Corbett)'s an extremely smart player, he's got a good feel for the game." – McVay