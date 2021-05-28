Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Cam Akers talk benefits and goals of OTAs

May 27, 2021 at 09:15 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ each held video conferences with local media following the team's organized team activity (OTA) on Thursday, discussing the benefits of having OTAs (Akers), what they want to accomplish during OTAs (McVay), Austin Corbett at center and Bobby Evans at right guard (McVay), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, both of which you can watch in their entirety below:

"We just want to get all of our systems foundationally taught the right way." – McVay

  • This time right now, comprised of physical work without pads and providing players with a lot of information, is about building a foundation that will allow them to hit the ground running "physically and mentally" when training camp starts, according to McVay.
  • "I'd like to be able to just continue to get some situational conversations, the red areas, some of our priority, third down coverages, calls, pressures, things that we're gonna activate offensively," McVay said.

"(Austin Corbett)'s an extremely smart player, he's got a good feel for the game." – McVay

  • As the Rams assess their internal options for replacing former starting center Austin Blythe, one player getting reps at the position is Corbett.
  • McVay said Corbett is a smart and athletic player, and that he's also been impressed with "his big picture understanding in the limited time that we've been able to go against a defense where you're having to physically identify, make calls, the communication, the understanding that that center position requires. I think he and Matthew have established a nice rapport together."

"It's good. I like it. It's basically all above-the-neck for me." – Akers

  • Akers is enjoying having on-field workouts this spring after not getting to have the experience last year as a rookie.
  • Akers said he's using this time to sharpen his footwork and make sure he knows the playbook "like the back of my hand."

"I just want to win, and everything else that comes with it, I feel like it will be great." – Akers

  • Asked about his personal goals for Year 2, Akers indicated team success mattered more to him that any individual success.
  • "(As far as) my personal goals, everything happens when you win," Akers said.

