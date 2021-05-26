From the Podium: Robert Woods and Jordan Fuller talk Day 2 of OTAs, social justice reflections

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods and safety Jordan Fuller each held video conferences with local media Tuesday, covering working with Matthew Stafford (Woods), having on-field workouts this spring after not having them last year (Fuller), social justice reflections on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, both of which you can watch in their entirety below:
"Great touch, great quarterback, great addition to our offense and our team." – Woods
- Stafford has formed a positive first impression on Woods as the two work to develop a rapport during their first on-field work together of the offseason.
- Woods said he doesn't know how long it typically takes for that connection to solidify between quarterback and receiver, but ultimately it's about communicating with Stafford and telling him what he wants, where he likes the ball, as well as repetition.
"I see it as, (whatever) weapons (they bring in), running back, wide receiver, quarterback, we've got a team goal, we're trying to win a Super Bowl. So we need a loaded team." – Woods
- The Rams added new receivers via the draft and free agency, but Woods doesn't view that as a slight toward those returning from last season, understanding the value they provide in helping Los Angeles achieve its ultimate goal.
- "I know we're bringing in receivers, they do things differently but they also help bring explosiveness to our offense and to our passing game," Woods said.
"I think it's given a bunch of us excuses just to be around each other, and work on that glue, as we always say, because the tighter we are, the better we're going to be." – Fuller
- After not being able to experience traditional spring workouts – or organized team activities as a rookie last year, Fuller is enjoying his first experience with them in place.
- Fuller's favorite part, and also what he missed the most, is being around his teammates.
"I played next to one of the best safeties in the game in John Johnson last year, so it was kind of easy to find somebody to look at. But then also looking at (the Broncos') Justin Simmons a little bit, and also (the Bengals') Jessie Bates III, who isn't in our scheme but a great safety to watch." – Fuller
- Building on the foundational example set by Johnson, Fuller is also studying other NFL safeties like Simmons and Bates heading into Year 2.
- When he watches them, Fuller said he's trying to understand and see what they're seeing, and also use that to set the bar for his own expectations.
Reflecting on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder
Tuesday marked one year since the murder of George Floyd. Here's what each player had to say about what's happened from a social justice standpoint since:
Woods: "It's crazy to think about, just that it's (been) a year. Everything that happened from this point last year. A lot of things have changed, a lot of eyes have been opened. Just a lot of attention has been brought to what's been going on across America. I think it's been super impactful, just the players being able to voice their opinions and speak on these things. The NFL getting involved, the NBA getting involved. A lot of people speaking up at their offices. I think it was super impactful just to see where we've come in a year. It brings to joy to me, but I think there's still a ways to go. But just from a year, I think it's been (going) very well, large growth."
Fuller: "I was listening to a little bit of what Robert said earlier, but we have a long way to go. I know that we can be a lot better. There's a lot of hate in the world, but there's also a lot of love, and we need to focus on that and spread that even more. So I think that's what it really comes down to. Obviously that was a tragedy. The officer going to jail for it, doing time, it's not really something to celebrate, (because) it's like, OK, that's accountability, but that's what's supposed to happen when someone gets murdered. So that's what I've got to say about George Floyd. But obviously, we have a long way to go. I just want everybody to love each other. That's what it comes down to at the end of the day. Spread more love."