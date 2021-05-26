From the Podium: Robert Woods and Jordan Fuller talk Day 2 of OTAs, social justice reflections

"I think it's given a bunch of us excuses just to be around each other, and work on that glue, as we always say, because the tighter we are, the better we're going to be." – Fuller

After not being able to experience traditional spring workouts – or organized team activities as a rookie last year, Fuller is enjoying his first experience with them in place.

Fuller's favorite part, and also what he missed the most, is being around his teammates.

"I played next to one of the best safeties in the game in John Johnson last year, so it was kind of easy to find somebody to look at. But then also looking at (the Broncos') Justin Simmons a little bit, and also (the Bengals') Jessie Bates III, who isn't in our scheme but a great safety to watch." – Fuller