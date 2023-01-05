From the Podium: Seahawks, Week 18

"It's tough to process. I think it takes time, especially when you think about him as a human being instead of just a football player. I don't think there's a right way to do it. I think it just takes time." – Mayfield

While each player is going to process Monday night's traumatic event differently, Mayfield – echoing Wagner – said what's important is players talking about their feelings and emotions on it.

"This is a violent sport, but that's about broken bones and different injuries like that, not life and death, so this is something I think we're all going through for the first time," Mayfield said.