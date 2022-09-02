From the Podium: Sean McVay reacts to initial 53-man roster, previews Week 1 vs. Bills

"Feel good about it. It's one of those deals that it's always evolving, but right now very grateful for this team."

McVay likes the look of Los Angeles' initial 53-man roster for the upcoming season as they begin preparing for Thursday night's game against the Bills, as well as the practice squad it has assembled.

'In my mind, the 53 and the 16 practice squad guys, that's our team," McVay said.

"The way he came in, had a humility, but a great way about being able to connect in his own way with guys, and then being able to kind of make his presence felt once it feels like I'm kind of fitting in, and it was so seamless for him by just being Bobby."

Linebacker Bobby Wagner was among the six captains this season – a feat accomplish in his first season with the team. McVay said he was "not surprised at all" to see Wagner earn the distinction.

"Really glad that he's here with us," McVay said.

"It's an excellent team. There's a reason why you see a lot of the outside in narratives have them as one of the best teams in the NFL."