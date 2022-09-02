Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay reacts to initial 53-man roster, previews Week 1 vs. Bills

Sep 02, 2022 at 03:46 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay met with local media following Friday's practice, discussing his reaction to the initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season, this year's team captains, early thoughts on the Bills and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from that conversation – presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union – which you can watch in its entirety below.

"Feel good about it. It's one of those deals that it's always evolving, but right now very grateful for this team."

  • McVay likes the look of Los Angeles' initial 53-man roster for the upcoming season as they begin preparing for Thursday night's game against the Bills, as well as the practice squad it has assembled.
  • 'In my mind, the 53 and the 16 practice squad guys, that's our team," McVay said.

"The way he came in, had a humility, but a great way about being able to connect in his own way with guys, and then being able to kind of make his presence felt once it feels like I'm kind of fitting in, and it was so seamless for him by just being Bobby."

  • Linebacker Bobby Wagner was among the six captains this season – a feat accomplish in his first season with the team. McVay said he was "not surprised at all" to see Wagner earn the distinction.
  • "Really glad that he's here with us," McVay said.

"It's an excellent team. There's a reason why you see a lot of the outside in narratives have them as one of the best teams in the NFL."

  • The Rams open the season against another team widely regarded as a Super Bowl contender in the Buffalo Bills, that reputation earned by the consistency they play with, according to McVay.
  • McVay said Buffalo's defense has great players at all three levels and added depth at cornerback, and maintained a similar operation offensively with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey taking over.

