From the Podium: Sean McVay, Troy Reeder, Jalen Ramsey, Van Jefferson and Matthew Stafford react to Week 12 loss at Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisc. –Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Troy Reeder, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Van Jefferson and quarterback Matthew Stafford each met with the media following the team's 36-28 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field, discussing the play of the offense, defense and special teams, handling adversity, and more.
Here are the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"There's a lot of guys that have that capacity and that capability. I do trust that we've got the right kind of guys, and;l then now we need to go start executing." – McVay
- In this time of adversity, McVay says the Rams have "a lot of good veteran leaders" and leans on them – especially captains – to help him pull the team through.
- McVay said he sees the buy-in and effort during the week, now it's about bottling that up and translating to execution on gamedays.
"I think we need to take a step back in that perspective and guys need to buy-in and be, individually, the best they can be snap in and snap out." – Reeder
- Special teams is usually "high-effort, attention to detail," and the players who make a living doing it, according to Reeder, "are consistent, fly around in practice and do the right things" – the perspective he's referring to that the Rams specialists should have.
- "At some point, you got to find a way as a special teams unit to make a play that can change the game for offense and defense," Reeder said.
"Me personally, I've got to take advantage of the opportunities that I get on those certain matchups." – Ramsey
- No matter how opposing offenses are scheming to minimize Ramsey's impact, Ramsey said it's on him to maximize those situations, such as when he's matched up with that team's No. 1 receiver.
- "We all gotta step up and take advantage of our opportunities whenever they may come," Ramsey said, whether it's him and the four targets he had while defending Adams or another Rams player defending Adams.
"Matt is a warrior, he's going to play for his guys, he's going to be out there every snap, so we love having him and we're going to ride with him no matter what." – Jefferson
- The Rams' confidence in Stafford remains unchanged after Sunday, and the corrections that need to be made will be done as a group.
- "Matt is an elite player. He knows he needs to be better, we all need to be better," Jefferson said.
"Do nothing but look in the mirror, find ways to get better." – Stafford
- Breaking down his performance over the last three games, Stafford vowed to look inward and "continue to just try to be as fundamentally sound as I possibly can at all times."
- Stafford that then "usually gets us going in the right direction."