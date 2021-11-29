Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Troy Reeder, Jalen Ramsey, Van Jefferson and Matthew Stafford react to Week 12 loss at Packers

Nov 28, 2021 at 07:39 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

GREEN BAY, Wisc. –Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Troy Reeder﻿, cornerback Jalen Ramsey﻿, wide receiver Van Jefferson and quarterback Matthew Stafford each met with the media following the team's 36-28 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field, discussing the play of the offense, defense and special teams, handling adversity, and more.

Here are the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"There's a lot of guys that have that capacity and that capability. I do trust that we've got the right kind of guys, and;l then now we need to go start executing." – McVay

  • In this time of adversity, McVay says the Rams have "a lot of good veteran leaders" and leans on them – especially captains – to help him pull the team through.
  • McVay said he sees the buy-in and effort during the week, now it's about bottling that up and translating to execution on gamedays.

"I think we need to take a step back in that perspective and guys need to buy-in and be, individually, the best they can be snap in and snap out." – Reeder

  • Special teams is usually "high-effort, attention to detail," and the players who make a living doing it, according to Reeder, "are consistent, fly around in practice and do the right things" – the perspective he's referring to that the Rams specialists should have.
  • "At some point, you got to find a way as a special teams unit to make a play that can change the game for offense and defense," Reeder said.

"Me personally, I've got to take advantage of the opportunities that I get on those certain matchups." – Ramsey

  • No matter how opposing offenses are scheming to minimize Ramsey's impact, Ramsey said it's on him to maximize those situations, such as when he's matched up with that team's No. 1 receiver.
  • "We all gotta step up and take advantage of our opportunities whenever they may come," Ramsey said, whether it's him and the four targets he had while defending Adams or another Rams player defending Adams.

"Matt is a warrior, he's going to play for his guys, he's going to be out there every snap, so we love having him and we're going to ride with him no matter what." – Jefferson

  • The Rams' confidence in Stafford remains unchanged after Sunday, and the corrections that need to be made will be done as a group.
  • "Matt is an elite player. He knows he needs to be better, we all need to be better," Jefferson said.

"Do nothing but look in the mirror, find ways to get better." – Stafford

  • Breaking down his performance over the last three games, Stafford vowed to look inward and "continue to just try to be as fundamentally sound as I possibly can at all times."
  • Stafford that then "usually gets us going in the right direction."

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 36-28 at Lambeau Field

The Rams are now 7-4 on the season after falling to the Packers 36-28 in Week 12.
news

Dont'e Deayon active, Ben Skowronek inactive for Rams-Packers

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Packers

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Los Rams van de cacería a Green Bay en busca de revancha y esta vez están mejor equipados

Donald, Miller y Floyd tratarán de castigar a un Rodgers adolorido, mientras que Stafford regresa a una cancha en donde ha sido bastante exitoso
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Packers in Week 12

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media surrounding Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller share final thoughts on Packers prep ahead of Sunday's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller's Friday press conferences as the Rams wrap up their preparation for Week 12 against the Packers. 
news

Injury Report 11/26: Leonard Floyd carries no designation, Dont'e Deayon and Ben Skowronek questionable for Week 12 at Packers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. 
news

Week 12 Preview: All eyes on Rams & Packers for huge NFC tilt in Week 12

Looking ahead to this week's Game of the Week, J.B. Long discusses the importance of this matchup within the NFC playoff picture, how Odell Beckham Jr. can add more fire power to an already potent offense, and the challenges a team faces when visiting the Frozen Tundra.
news

Studying Davante Adams helped Cooper Kupp elevate his game

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has long been an example for Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. 
news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams S Johnnie Johnson

After playing 9 seasons with the Rams, former safety Johnnie Johnson details how the game of football helped set him up for a second career aimed at helping those in need.
news

After multiple Thanksgiving gamedays, 2021 will present different routine for Stafford family

Having played on Thanksgiving often during his 12 seasons with the Lions, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won't have his usual gameday routine for that day this year with the Rams playing on Sunday. 
Advertising