Game Preview: With a trip to Super Bowl LIII on the line, the Rams, Saints set for title game in the Superdome

Kamara and running back Mark Ingram combined for 115 yards rushing, with two touchdowns from Kamara in Week 9. Much like the Rams' newest running back duo, Kamara and Ingram bring different styles to the NFC title game.

The Rams defense, which struggled against the run all season, can improve its chances of moving on to the big game if Kamara and Ingram's spark is stamped out. The Cowboys ran the ball for just 50 yards in the Coliseum last week, and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh joins his defensive line all-star in focusing in what the pair of Saints rushers offer.

"Kamara primarily goes outside, even though he primarily runs between the tackles," Suh said. "Watching the Philly game on Sunday, he pressed the 'C' gap really hard and got some big plays. Ingram's a tough runner, so he comes downhill full steam. But they put him in space as well and he makes plays. So, two elite guys that we have to respect and know where they are at at all times."

Suh is coming off one of his best games of the season against the Cowboys. In his first-career playoff win, Suh tallied four tackles, one for a loss, and two quarterback hits — earning recognition from his head coach.

"I believe I'm my hardest critic," Suh said. "So Sean may of seen it as one of my best games, but I got a lot more in the tank."

But is Suh as fresh as one half of L.A.'s own running back combo entering the weekend?

"I'm the freshest running back in the league," running back C.J. Anderson said with a laugh on Thursday. "I've played over 1,000 snaps or 600, 700 snaps in this league and when you get to this point in the season, you start to lay back. I'm out there flying around on practice, just being a kid having fun."