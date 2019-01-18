Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Quotes & Notes 1/17: Phillips, Rams defense turns attention to Brees 

Jan 17, 2019 at 06:20 PM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Following each practice, Quotes and Notes will bring you what was said, who said it, and what it means for your Los Angeles Rams.

qn_1_17_19

"Well it changes — as you can see, since Aqib's been back, we haven't given up a lot of big plays in the passing game."

-DC WADE PHILLIPS
  • Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips seemed thankful for cornerback Aqib Talib's impact since returning from injured reserve Week 13 in Detroit — specifically when it comes to his defense giving up big plays through the air.
  • Phillips' defense surrendered 391 passing yards to quarterback Drew Brees back in Week 9, but that was without Talib on the field.
  • The coordinator said Talib helps lead the team much like coaches do, reminding the media in attendance of his Super Bowl 50 run with Talib in Denver, saying, "[Talib] made me 'drippin' in the Super Bowl so that was nice."

"We still try to disguise things and certainly we are going to move around on him, but it's hard to catch him not knowing, basically, where the weakness of the defense is, or where his one-on-one situation with Michael Thomas [is]."

-DC WADE PHILLIPS
  • Phillips was asked how his veteran corner's ability to communicate can help this time around against Brees, inviting the coordinator to go on about what makes the sure-thing Hall of Famer so good.
  • With stopping wide receiver Michael Thomas top-of-mind for many entering the weekend, Phillips seemed more wary of what the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards will bring to the table in pursuit of his second Super Bowl.
  • Brees — who turned 40 on Tuesday — led the league completing 74.4 percent of his passes in 2018. The veteran signal caller averaged 8.2 yards per attempt and proved he should not be counted out in his 18th season, leading the league with seven game-winning drives.

"I don't think nobody needs extra 'oomph' for the NFC 'chip."

-CB AQIB TALIB
  • The Rams and Saints sat No.1 and No. 2 atop the NFC for the majority of the regular season. Then there's the Week 9 shootout, the Thomas 72-yard touchdown reception, and banter between opposing players and coaches — all leading up to Sunday's championship game. But even with all of the surrounding context, Talib replied simply on Thursday when asked if playing in the Superdome's tough environment will give his guys any extra juice.
  • After painting the picture, Talib seemed to be keyed in on Brees, agreeing with his coordinator, saying No. 9 will know how to adjust to whatever the Rams throw at him.
  • Talib enters the NFC Championship game in search of his first-career postseason interception.

"Anytime you play against a great quarterback like that he's going to do things a normal quarterback isn't going to do."

-DT AARON DONALD
  • Without venturing into specifics, defensive tackle Aaron Donald said he's preparing to get after a different type of quarterback on Sunday.
  • Donald has sacked 30 quarterbacks in his five professional seasons, including Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Ben Roethlisberger to name a few. Brees is on No. 99's list, with Donald bringing him down in 2016 and 2017.
  • While Donald didn't get a sack in Week 9, he did have four QB hits on Brees.
  • Donald said first and foremost, his defense must continue the playoff trend so far and stop the run before looking for a playoff sack on Brees.

"I'm the freshest running back in the league."

-RB C.J ANDERSON
  • Speaking of being ready to go, Talib's once-and-current teammates and fellow Super 50 champion, running back C.J. Anderson claimed the highest level of freshness entering championship weekend.
  • Anderson and running back Todd Gurley split snaps 43 percent to 57 percent, respectively, in the Divisional round. Anderson said that he and Gurley's respect for each other's game has led to their positive pairing.
  • L.A.'s newest offensive weapon took 16 carries for 72 yards in his previous conference championship, in the 2015 AFC title game.

PHOTOS: NFC Championship prep day two

Check out photos from practice as the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship.

JL7_2763
1 / 46
JL7_2638
2 / 46
JL7_2615
3 / 46
JL7_2173
4 / 46
JL7_2218
5 / 46
JL7_2014
6 / 46
JL7_1989
7 / 46
JL7_2073
8 / 46
JL7_2687
9 / 46
JL7_2142
10 / 46
JL7_2519
11 / 46
JL7_2030
12 / 46
JL7_1772
13 / 46
JL7_2239
14 / 46
JL7_2331
15 / 46
JL7_1494
16 / 46
JL7_1938
17 / 46
JL7_2442
18 / 46
JL7_1145
19 / 46
JL7_2395
20 / 46
JL7_1031
21 / 46
JL7_1345
22 / 46
JL7_0951
23 / 46
JL7_1626
24 / 46
JL7_0740
25 / 46
JL7_1067
26 / 46
JL7_2043
27 / 46
JL7_1038
28 / 46
JL7_1091
29 / 46
JL7_1706
30 / 46
JL7_0197
31 / 46
JL7_1804
32 / 46
JL7_0405
33 / 46
JL7_3196
34 / 46
JL7_2991
35 / 46
JL7_3283
36 / 46
JL7_1558
37 / 46
JL7_0573
38 / 46
JL7_0752
39 / 46
JL7_0815
40 / 46
JL7_2838
41 / 46
JL7_0266
42 / 46
JL7_2829
43 / 46
JL7_1133
44 / 46
JL7_0593
45 / 46
JL7_2813
46 / 46
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"It doesn't matter to me, whoever is in there. Whoever is in there ballin' is in there ballin.'"

-RB TODD GURLEY
  • Gurley said he thinks McVay's dual running back look is a "great game plan" entering the Superdome.
  • He was also quick to note that stats do not count toward career totals in the postseason. With his Divisional round performance against the Cowboys, Gurley has now posted back-to-back playoff rushing performances of at least 100 yards.

Related Content

news

Quotes & Notes 9/2: Rams sign C Coleman Shelton

The Los Angeles Rams have added a ninth offensive linemen to their 53-man roster. 
news

Quotes & Notes 8/31: Continuity highlights first 53-man roster of 2019

Several positions on the Rams' preliminary 53-man roster in 2019 saw carryover from last season
news

Quotes & Notes 8/27: Scrimmages helping starters prepare for regular season 

Most of the Rams' starters have sat through the first three preseason games, but plenty is being done behind the scenes to ensure they're ready for the regular season. 
news

Quotes & Notes 8/26: Talib expected to be full participant in practice this week 

CB Aqib Talib will resume full participation in practice after dealing with a "little twinge" in his hamstring.
news

Quotes & Notes 8/22: Reynolds "getting better in all phases" 

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds' improvement since the 2018 season isn't limited to just one area of his game, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay.
news

Quotes & Notes 8/21: Goff not worried about lack of live game action heading into regular season

While there's no substitute to actual games when it comes to simulating pass rushes and other evaluative measures, QB Jared Goff is perfectly comfortable with the Rams' preseason approach for starters like him. 
news

Quotes & Notes 8/20: Rams looking forward to more routine week

Home preseason game this weekend will have Rams back to a more normal schedule after two contests away from L.A. 
news

 Quotes & Notes 8/16: Blake Bortles looking to improve on "operational" aspects of offense

Rams QB Blake Bortles has a clear idea of the adjustments he want to make this weekend against the Cowboys. 
news

Quotes & Notes 8/15: Aaron Donald looking forward to supporting teammates in Hawaii 

Although Aaron Donald will not be playing against the Cowboys, he still wants to be there for his teammates this weekend.
news

Quotes & Notes 8/14: Eric Weddle aiding Jared Goff's development

Veteran safety Eric Weddle's influence is being felt on offense, too. Just ask quarterback Jared Goff. 
news

Quotes & Notes 8/13: "More likely than not" that Todd Gurley doesn't make the trip to Hawaii

Although it is an ongoing conversation, Rams head coach Sean McVay said it's unlikely RB Todd Gurley travels with the team to Hawaii. 
news

Quotes & Notes 8/8: Aaron Donald views Rams' second joint practice with Raiders as valuable learning experience

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald appreciated how the team's leaders stepped up on Thursday. 
Advertising