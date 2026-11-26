INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Behind a career performance by running back Blake Corum and timely playmaking by their defense, the Rams defeated the Packers 23-13 Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium to extend their win streak to five games.
Corum led Los Angeles in rushing with 32 carries for 184 yards and one touchdown, the rushing yards a new single-game career high. Meanwhile, running back Kyren Williams added 12 carries for 46 yards and one touchdown.
Including the two carries by wide receiver Xavier Smith, and excluding Stafford's one scramble, the Rams finished with twice as many rush attempts (46) as a team as pass attempts (23).
Defensively, inside linebacker Nate Landman recorded a forced fumble that was recovered by safety Quentin Lake, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. each recorded an interception, and outside linebacker Byron Young added one sack and two tackles for loss.
Kicker Brandon McManus all four of his field goal attempts and both of his extra point attempts for Los Angeles as well.
As has been the story of this 2026 season for the Rams, the game unfortunately saw multiple key contributors leave the game due to injury.
Tight end Davis Allen left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was initially ruled questionable to return before being downgraded to out midway through the third quarter. Tight end Tyler Higbee also left the game with a chest injury and was ruled out. Then, on back-to-back plays early in the fourth quarter, right tackle Warren McClendon Jr. and left guard Bill Murray left the game with injuries, replaced by rookie Keagen Trost and Justin Dedich respectively. McClendon later returned to the game.
Safety Kamren Kinchens was ejected for his hit on wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first half of the game. Watson was then evaluated for a concussion, and later downgraded to out midway through the third quarter.
Here is the complete game recap, presented by Toyota:
After a 3-and-out by the Packers on the opening drive, the Rams used a defensive pass interference penalty drawn by wide receiver Xavier Smith to reach Packers territory, ending their first offensive series with a 43-yard field goal by McManus for an early 3-0 lead.
A Kam Curl interception was negated by an illegal contact penalty against Emmanuel Forbes Jr. on the following drive, but the Rams got the ball back anyway after inside linebacker Nate Landman's peanut punch forced fumble on tight end Tucker Kraft was recovered by safety Quentin Lake at the Rams' own 43.
Aided by a roughing the passer penalty against Green Bay and a 15-yard completion from Matthew Stafford to Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles appeared on its way to a touchdown, but a backwards pass by Stafford dropped by Corum put L.A. into a third-and-long, which consequently forced them to settle for a 41-yard field goal by McManus for a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Safety Kamren Kinchens' big hit on Tucker on third down the next series held the Packers to a 54-yard field goal by kicker Trey Smack which cut the Rams' lead to 3 with 1:28 left in the first quarter.
Williams' 7-yard rushing touchdown up the middle – untouched, at that – pushed the Rams' lead to 13-3 early in the second quarter. The score was set up by a 24-yard completion from Stafford to Mumpfield and a 14-yard completion from Stafford to Higbee.
Explosive completions of 21 yards to Watson and 39 yards to Golden quickly put Green Bay into Los Angeles territory, at the L.A. 20. Five plays after that completion to Golden, Love fired a six-yard touchdown pass to Watson to cut L.A.'s lead back to three with 8:06 left in the second quarter.
Smack's 48-yard field goal tied the game 13-13 with 1:50 left in the first half.
Corum's 1-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half gave the Rams the lead back 20-13, capping a drive that erased 8 minutes and 2 seconds of game clock, going 64 yards on 14 plays.
A 3-and-out forced by the Rams' defense on the next series gave their offense the ball back and a chance to build moment, only for Packers linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper to intercept Stafford's pass intended for Higbee.
Hopper's 21-yard return set Green Bay up at the L.A. 43, but Love was intercepted two plays later by Rams safety Jaylen McCollough on a deep ball intended for Golden.
McManus' 40-yard field goal with 6:13 remaining pushed the Rams' lead to 23-13, with that drive erasing nearly five minutes of game clock.
Forbes' interception on the ensuing series gave the Rams the ball back at their own 27 with 3:46 to play in the fourth quarter.
From there, leaning on Corum and Williams allowed the Rams to put away the Packers for good, with McManus' 30-yard field goal making it a 13-point lead with 27 seconds left after the Rams drained more than three minutes of game clock following Forbes' pick.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers for Week 12 at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!