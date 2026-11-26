INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Behind a career performance by running back Blake Corum and timely playmaking by their defense, the Rams defeated the Packers 23-13 Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium to extend their win streak to five games.

Corum led Los Angeles in rushing with 32 carries for 184 yards and one touchdown, the rushing yards a new single-game career high. Meanwhile, running back Kyren Williams added 12 carries for 46 yards and one touchdown.

Including the two carries by wide receiver Xavier Smith, and excluding Stafford's one scramble, the Rams finished with twice as many rush attempts (46) as a team as pass attempts (23).

Defensively, inside linebacker Nate Landman recorded a forced fumble that was recovered by safety Quentin Lake, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. each recorded an interception, and outside linebacker Byron Young added one sack and two tackles for loss.

Kicker Brandon McManus all four of his field goal attempts and both of his extra point attempts for Los Angeles as well.

As has been the story of this 2026 season for the Rams, the game unfortunately saw multiple key contributors leave the game due to injury.

Tight end Davis Allen left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was initially ruled questionable to return before being downgraded to out midway through the third quarter. Tight end Tyler Higbee also left the game with a chest injury and was ruled out. Then, on back-to-back plays early in the fourth quarter, right tackle Warren McClendon Jr. and left guard Bill Murray left the game with injuries, replaced by rookie Keagen Trost and Justin Dedich respectively. McClendon later returned to the game.

Safety Kamren Kinchens was ejected for his hit on wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first half of the game. Watson was then evaluated for a concussion, and later downgraded to out midway through the third quarter.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Toyota: