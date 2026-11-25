INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams offensive linemen Coleman Shelton (hamstring) and Steve Avila (hamstring) are inactive for tonight's game against the Packers at SoFi Stadium (5 p.m. PT, Netflix).
Both were ruled out in advance of the game, so that designation is not a surprise.
Also inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency third QB), defensive end Larrell Murchison, outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III and outside linebacker Desjuan Johnson.
For the Packers, running back Josh Jacobs (finger) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin) are inactive after being listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
15 QB Ty Simpson (emergency third quarterback)
52 DE Larrell Murchison
59 OLB Darryl Peterson III
65 OL Coleman Shelton (hamstring)
73 OL Steve Avila (hamstring)
94 OLB Desjuan Johnson
GREEN BAY PACKERS
8 RB Josh Jacobs (finger)
44 LB Zaire Franklin (shin)
52 OL Jager Burton
67 OL Donovan Jennings
74 OL Mekhi Becton Sr.
Browse through the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 roster.