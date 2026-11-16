Game Recap: Rams blow out Cardinals 34-6 for fourth-straight win

GLENDALE, Ariz. – With 28 unanswered points in less than 11 minutes of game time and a variety of contributions across offense and defense, the Rams (6-4) blew out the Cardinals 34-6 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

With the victory, the Rams extended their win streak to four games heading into next week's bye week.

Momentum flipped late in the first half, when quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee to give the Rams a 10-6 lead with 1:06 left in the first half, then an interception by Kamren Kinchens returned 33 yards set up a 22-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to wide receiver Xavier Smith to push the Rams' lead to 11 just before halftime.

A 1-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive of the second half quickly grew the Rams' lead to 24-6 over the Cardinals (3-7), and they never looked back. A 19-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to tight end Davis Allen made it 28 unanswered points scored by Los Angeles to put the game out of reach – 31 with a 43-yard field goal by kicker Brandon McManus early in the fourth quarter.

Corum had a strong day overall with 17 carries for 100 yards and the aforementioned touchdown, marking his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. Stafford, meanwhile, finished 18-for-26 passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns against one interception, with nine different players catching at least one pass from him with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined.

For multiple Rams, it was a game of firsts. Smith – brought back five days ago – scored his first career touchdown. Rookie wide receiver CJ Daniels recorded his first career reception, while rookie outside linebacker Wesley Bailey recorded his first career interception. Defensive end Aaron Donald also got his first sack of the season, as well as defensive end Tyler Davis.

Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton sustained a hamstring injury on the Rams' second offensive series of the game and was initially doubtful to return. Shelton's backup, Dylan McMahon, sustained a knee injury and was initially doubtful to return. After McMahon's injury, the Rams moved Beaux Limmer from left guard to center and inserted offensive lineman Bill Murray at left guard. Both Shelton and McMahon were downgraded to out at the start of the second half.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Bob's Discount Furniture:

Ryland converted a 49-yard field goal on the opening drive for an early 3-0 Cardinals lead.