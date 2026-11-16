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Game Recap: Rams blow out Cardinals 34-6 for fourth-straight win

Nov 15, 2026 at 05:00 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. – With 28 unanswered points in less than 11 minutes of game time and a variety of contributions across offense and defense, the Rams (6-4) blew out the Cardinals 34-6 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

With the victory, the Rams extended their win streak to four games heading into next week's bye week.

Momentum flipped late in the first half, when quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee to give the Rams a 10-6 lead with 1:06 left in the first half, then an interception by Kamren Kinchens returned 33 yards set up a 22-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to wide receiver Xavier Smith to push the Rams' lead to 11 just before halftime.

A 1-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive of the second half quickly grew the Rams' lead to 24-6 over the Cardinals (3-7), and they never looked back. A 19-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to tight end Davis Allen made it 28 unanswered points scored by Los Angeles to put the game out of reach – 31 with a 43-yard field goal by kicker Brandon McManus early in the fourth quarter.

Corum had a strong day overall with 17 carries for 100 yards and the aforementioned touchdown, marking his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. Stafford, meanwhile, finished 18-for-26 passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns against one interception, with nine different players catching at least one pass from him with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined.

For multiple Rams, it was a game of firsts. Smith – brought back five days ago – scored his first career touchdown. Rookie wide receiver CJ Daniels recorded his first career reception, while rookie outside linebacker Wesley Bailey recorded his first career interception. Defensive end Aaron Donald also got his first sack of the season, as well as defensive end Tyler Davis.

Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton sustained a hamstring injury on the Rams' second offensive series of the game and was initially doubtful to return. Shelton's backup, Dylan McMahon, sustained a knee injury and was initially doubtful to return. After McMahon's injury, the Rams moved Beaux Limmer from left guard to center and inserted offensive lineman Bill Murray at left guard. Both Shelton and McMahon were downgraded to out at the start of the second half.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Bob's Discount Furniture:

Ryland converted a 49-yard field goal on the opening drive for an early 3-0 Cardinals lead.

Running back Ronnie Rivers' 34-yard return on the ensuing kickoff brought the Rams to their own 44. It took a 31-yard completion from Stafford to Tutu Atwell for a 4th-and-6 conversion from the Arizona 40 to sustain the drive, but it ultimately stalled and led to a 24-yard field goal by McManus to tie the game 3-3. Stafford's pass intended for CJ Daniels Jr. was too high, but Daniels was open and likely would've had a touchdown had the pass's placement been lower.

Arizona responded with a 49-yard field goal by Ryland to take a 6-3 lead with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter.

On the drive after that field goal, Stafford was intercepted by Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon – right after being sacked for a 10-yard loss – as the Rams were in Cardinals territory. Taking over at their own 23 after the pick, the Cardinals were forced to punt after defensive end Aaron Donald's sack on third down.

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Steady running by Corum and a 27-yard completion from Stafford to wide receiver Konata Mumpfield brought the Rams to the Cardinals 20 late in the first half. A 5-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to tight end Tyler Higbee capped the drive to give the Rams a 10-6 lead with 1:06 left in the first half.

Four plays later, a 33-yard interception return by Kinchens put Los Angeles back into Arizona territory with 31 seconds left in the first half. Four plays later, a 22-yard catch-and run by wide receiver Xavier Smith – which included a broken tackle by Smith – put the Rams up 17-6 just before halftime.

A 44-yard completion from Stafford to Mumpfield on the second half-opening drive put the Rams at the Cardinals 31. Five plays later, Corum's one-yard rushing touchdown expanded the L.A. lead to 24-6.

Bailey's interception on a Carson Beck pass intended for running back Tyler Allgeier put the ball back into the hands of the Rams' offense, and Stafford took advantage with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Allen to grow the Rams' lead to 25 with 5:55 left in the third quarter.

A peanut punch forced fumble by inside linebacker Shaun Dolac gave the Rams offense yet another possession late in the third quarter; it led to a 43-yard field goal by McManus early in the fourth quarter to give the Rams a 34-6 lead.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face Arizona Cardinals for Week 10 at State Farm Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals for Week 10 at State Farm Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Josh Wallace (30) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Josh Wallace (30) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Ronnie Rivers (20) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Ronnie Rivers (20) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Xavier Smith (14) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Xavier Smith (14) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Xavier Smith (14) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Xavier Smith (14) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Xavier Smith (14) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Xavier Smith (14) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) Wide receiver Xavier Smith (14) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) Wide receiver Xavier Smith (14) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Xavier Smith (14) Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Xavier Smith (14) Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Xavier Smith (14) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Xavier Smith (14) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Wesley Bailey (47) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Wesley Bailey (47) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Wesley Bailey (47) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Wesley Bailey (47) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Wesley Bailey (47) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Wesley Bailey (47) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defense during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defense during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Davis Allen (87) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Davis Allen (87) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Davis Allen (87) Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Davis Allen (87) Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) Tight end Davis Allen (87) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) Tight end Davis Allen (87) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Davis Allen (87) Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Davis Allen (87) Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Tyler Davis (90) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Tyler Davis (90) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Tyler Davis (90) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Tyler Davis (90) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Tyler Davis (90) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Tyler Davis (90) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Tyler Davis (90) Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Tyler Davis (90) Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Ronnie Rivers (20) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Ronnie Rivers (20) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
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Abigail Dean/ LA Rams
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Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Tight end Davis Allen (87) Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) Tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Davis Allen (87) Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) Tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Damarion Williams (26) Linebackers Grand Stuard (44) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Damarion Williams (26) Linebackers Grand Stuard (44) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
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Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive Backs during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive Backs during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Kicker Josh Karty (16) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Kicker Josh Karty (16) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Kicker Brandon McManus (19) Long snapper Jake McQuaide (43) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Kicker Brandon McManus (19) Long snapper Jake McQuaide (43) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
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