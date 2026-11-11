Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 10

MATCHUP

The Rams and the Cardinals faced off earlier this season in Week 6, a 18-16 loss for Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had 222 passing yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-33 throwing. Wide receiver Puka Nacua led the team with six receptions for 80 yards and tight end Colby Parkinson had five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown. Running back Kyren Williams led the team with 10 carries for 50 yards. Running back Blake Corum had nine rushes for 42 yards while adding two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the Rams had seven tackles for loss coming from seven different players. Safety Quentin Lake had an interception and cornerback Josh Wallace led the team with two passes defended.