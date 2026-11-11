Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 10

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams at Cardinals in Week 10 on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. How to watch for Week 10 is presented by Bob's Discount Furniture.
MATCHUP
The Rams and the Cardinals faced off earlier this season in Week 6, a 18-16 loss for Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had 222 passing yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-33 throwing. Wide receiver Puka Nacua led the team with six receptions for 80 yards and tight end Colby Parkinson had five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown. Running back Kyren Williams led the team with 10 carries for 50 yards. Running back Blake Corum had nine rushes for 42 yards while adding two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the Rams had seven tackles for loss coming from seven different players. Safety Quentin Lake had an interception and cornerback Josh Wallace led the team with two passes defended.
Kickoff for Sunday's game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on CBS.
TOP PERFORMERS
Rams:
QB Matthew Stafford (2,374 passing yards, 16 TDs, 9 INTs)
RB Kyren Williams (593 rushing yards, 258 receiving yards, 7 total TDs)
WR Puka Nacua (70 catches, 715 receiving yards, 5 total TDs)
OLB Byron Young (36 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 5 TFLs, 11 QBHs, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery)
S Quentin Lake (57 total tackles, 3 INTs, 11 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles)
Cardinals:
QB Gardner Minshew (354 passing yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
RB Tyler Allgeier (369 rushing yards, 128 receiving yards, 3 total TDs)
TE Trey McBride (73 catches, 598 receiving yards, 5 TDs)
OLB Josh Sweat (23 total tackles, 3 sacks, 4 TFLs, 5 QBHs)
S Budda Baker (62 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 4 TFLs, 5 QBHs, 1 INT, 4 passes defended, 1 forced fumble)
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-CARDINALS ON TV?
- TV Coverage: CBS
- Play-By-Play: Andrew Catalon
- Color Analyst: Logan Ryan
- Sideline Reporter: A.J. Ross
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-CARDINALS ON MOBILE?
NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.
HOW CAN I LISTEN TO RAMS-CARDINALS ON THE RADIO?
Local Radio coverage: KLAA AM 830
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline Reporter: D'Marco Farr
SiriusXM Radio coverage:
- Channel 263 - NFL Play-by-Play
ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:
Domestic Markets:
- KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA
- KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA
- KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
- KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
- KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA
- KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV
- KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA
- KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA
- KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA
- KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI
International Markets:
- LiSTNR App - Australia
- W Radio - Mexico
Spanish Radio coverage: La Primera Radio, 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
La Primera Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
- KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA
PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM
Make predictions on what you think will happen this season at therams.com/pickem for a chance to win the following prizes.
Weekly prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets to a Future Rams home game
- 2nd Place – Player Signed Jersey
- 3rd Place – Player Signed Football
- 4th Place – Player Signed Mini Helmet
- 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit
Season-long prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2