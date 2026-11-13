Rams' defensive duo fuels optimism ahead of Week 10 showdown | Game Preview

"One of the calling cards for our group…is we play with passion and energy. I think we would all agree that it wasn't quite up to our standards," Sean McVay said this week, reflecting on his team's home loss to the Cardinals. "That's a big deal. You have to show up, be ready to go."

"I still throw those guys every single day in practice and have a ton of trust in what they can do. Just like me, we have to go out there and just trust our fundamentals. Whatever it is, my job on that play is to go, 1A, 1B, and move on through my progression. I'm going to do that," Stafford said this week, having completed a franchise record 230 passes through nine games. "It's going out there, trusting your teammates, cutting it loose. We know what these plays are supposed to look like when executed properly. Let's go do it. I have a good feeling [about] Sunday."