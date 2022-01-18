Game Recap: Rams advance to divisional round of playoffs with 34-11 win over Cardinals 

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Led by balanced offensive production and complementary performances from their defense and special teams, the Rams defeated the Cardinals 34-11 Monday night at SoFi Stadium in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

With the victory, the No. 4-seed Rams advanced to face the No. 2-seed Buccaneers in Tampa Bay in the divisional round on Sunday at 12 p.m. pacific time (NBC, Peacock, Universo).

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 202 yards and two touchdowns – connecting with Odell Beckham Jr. (four receptions, 54 yards) and Cooper Kupp (five receptions, 61 yards) on those scores – and also rushed six times for 22 yards and a touchdown. Led by running backs Sony Michel and Cam Akers﻿, the Rams rushed for 140 yards overall, ultimately outgaining the Cardinals 375-182 in total yards of offense. Akers finished with 17 carries for 55 yards, Michel 13 carries for 58 yards.

Meanwhile, the Rams' defense held the Cardinals to 0-for-9 on third down and picked off quarterback Kyler Murray twice, with cornerback David Long Jr. accounting for one of those picks and returning it for a touchdown. On special teams, all five of punter Johnny Hekker's punts landed inside the 20, while kicker Matt Gay made both of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra point attempts.

Here is the complete game recap:

After forcing the Cardinals to go 3-and-out on the opening series, the Rams used a 35-yard run by Michel on their first offensive snap of the game to reach the Cardinals 45-yard line.

A penalty and a sack derailed the drive, forcing the Rams to punt from their own 48, but Hekker's punt was downed at the Cardinals 9-yard line, advantageous shallow field position that helped the Rams defense force another 3-and-out.