Game Recap: Rams defeat Commanders 28-20 at SoFi Stadium

Dec 17, 2023 at 04:13 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (7-7) defeated the Commanders 28-20 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Coupled with the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles moved into a Wild Card spot, the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Washington (4-10) trailed 20-0 early in the third quarter, and that 20-point lead for Los Angeles at first seemed sufficient enough to keep Washington at bay despite a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Howell to wide receiver Curtis Samuel midway through the third quarter that had cut L.A.'s advantage to 13.

The Rams used a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to once again make it a 3-possession game early in the third quarter, with running back Kyren Williams' successful 2-point conversion carry making it 28-7 Rams with 13:25 left.

However, a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacob Brissett to wide receiver Terry McLaurin cut the Rams' lead to 14 with 7:17 to go.

Nearly four minutes later, Washington was on the verge of making it a one-possession game via a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to tight end Logan Thomas, but the play was negated by an offensive pass interference penalty against Thomas.

A 4-yard completion from Brissett to Samuel on the ensuing third down made it 4th and 7 for the Commanders with 2:27 left. Though Brissett's 4th-down pass was incomplete, a defensive pass interference against the Rams moved the ball forward to their own 1-yard line.

Left with 4th and goal at the Rams 3 as their last gasp, Brissett threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Samuel, but the ensuing extra point attempt was blocked by Rams defensive back Cobie Durant to make it 28-20 Rams with 1:46 remaining.

However, the ensuing onside kick was swapped out of bounds by wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and the Rams were able to withstand the late rally to hold on for the victory.

Stafford completed 25 of 33 pass attempts for 258 yards and two touchdowns; his first passing touchdown moved him into 8th all time in franchise history with 71, passing Vince Ferragamo's 70. Kupp had 8 catches for 111 yards and 1 touchdown, while running back Kyren Williams posted his fifth 100-yard game of the season (26 carries, 151 yards, 1 touchdown), most such games in a single season since Todd Gurley had 6 in 2018.

The Rams turned a 3-and-out by the Commanders on the opening series into a chip-shot field goal by Lucas Havrisik  for an early 3-0 lead.

In position to add to their 3-point lead midway through the second quarter, the Rams lost possession after Williams lost a fumble at the Commanders 9-yard line. However, Washington went 3-and-out on the ensuing series and was forced to punt.

Williams' 1-yard touchdown run with 2:19 left in the second quarter gave Los Angeles a 10-0 lead.

Williams' second lost fumble – this time with 1:18 remaining – gave Washington the ball back at its own 39, but a big third-down sack by L.A. linebacker Ernest Jones IV forced it to punt nearly 40 seconds later.

A bad snap on that punt gave the Rams the ball at the Commanders 15 with 34 seconds left, and the Rams turned it into a 27-yard field goal by Havrisik for a 13-0 halftime lead.

Stafford's 62-yard touchdown pass to Kupp early in the third quarter extended Los Angeles' lead to 20-0.

A 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Howell to wide receiver Curtis Samuel cut the Rams' lead to 13 with 6:25 left in the third quarter, on a drive that was kept alive by a 17-yard completion from Howell to wide receiver Terry McLaurin on 4th down earlier in the possession.

Still, the Rams regained some distance via Stafford's 23-yard touchdown pass to Robinson for a 28-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Two plays later, defensive back John Johnson III intercepted a Howell pass tipped by linebacker Christian Rozeboom. Los Angeles was unable to convert the takeaway into points, though, after Havrisik missed a 43-yard field goal attempt wide right on the ensuing drive.

Brissett's pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes made it a one-possession game late, cutting the Rams' lead to 28-21 with under 2 minutes remaining. But the ensuing onside kick was knocked out of bounds by Kupp, and the Rams were able to run out the remaining clock to secure the win.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face Washington Commanders in Week 15 at SoFi Stadium | Kyren Williams' TD, John Johnson III's INT & more

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium in Week 15 of the 2023 season.

