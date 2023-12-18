Game Recap: Rams defeat Commanders 28-20 at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (7-7) defeated the Commanders 28-20 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Coupled with the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles moved into a Wild Card spot, the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Washington (4-10) trailed 20-0 early in the third quarter, and that 20-point lead for Los Angeles at first seemed sufficient enough to keep Washington at bay despite a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Howell to wide receiver Curtis Samuel midway through the third quarter that had cut L.A.'s advantage to 13.

The Rams used a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to once again make it a 3-possession game early in the third quarter, with running back Kyren Williams' successful 2-point conversion carry making it 28-7 Rams with 13:25 left.

However, a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacob Brissett to wide receiver Terry McLaurin cut the Rams' lead to 14 with 7:17 to go.

Nearly four minutes later, Washington was on the verge of making it a one-possession game via a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to tight end Logan Thomas, but the play was negated by an offensive pass interference penalty against Thomas.

A 4-yard completion from Brissett to Samuel on the ensuing third down made it 4th and 7 for the Commanders with 2:27 left. Though Brissett's 4th-down pass was incomplete, a defensive pass interference against the Rams moved the ball forward to their own 1-yard line.

Left with 4th and goal at the Rams 3 as their last gasp, Brissett threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Samuel, but the ensuing extra point attempt was blocked by Rams defensive back Cobie Durant to make it 28-20 Rams with 1:46 remaining.

However, the ensuing onside kick was swapped out of bounds by wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and the Rams were able to withstand the late rally to hold on for the victory.

Stafford completed 25 of 33 pass attempts for 258 yards and two touchdowns; his first passing touchdown moved him into 8th all time in franchise history with 71, passing Vince Ferragamo's 70. Kupp had 8 catches for 111 yards and 1 touchdown, while running back Kyren Williams posted his fifth 100-yard game of the season (26 carries, 151 yards, 1 touchdown), most such games in a single season since Todd Gurley had 6 in 2018.

The Rams turned a 3-and-out by the Commanders on the opening series into a chip-shot field goal by Lucas Havrisik for an early 3-0 lead.

In position to add to their 3-point lead midway through the second quarter, the Rams lost possession after Williams lost a fumble at the Commanders 9-yard line. However, Washington went 3-and-out on the ensuing series and was forced to punt.