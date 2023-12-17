Tutu Atwell and Rob Havenstein among Rams' inactives for Week 15 vs. Commanders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Wide receiver Tutu Atwell (concussion) and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (groin) are inactive for today's game against the Commanders at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, CBS).
Both players were listed as questionable heading into the contest.
Also inactive for Los Angeles are outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis, defensive back Shaun Jolly and defensive end Desjuan Johnson.
For the Commanders, running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring) are inactive. They were both already ruled out in advance.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WR Tutu Atwell
OL Rob Havenstein
OLB Ochaun Mathis
DB Shaun Jolly
DE Desjaun Johnson
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
CB Kyu Blu Kelly
G Julian Good-Jones
TE Cole Turner
WR Mitchell Tinsley
DE James Smith-Williams
