Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Tutu Atwell and Rob Havenstein among Rams' inactives for Week 15 vs. Commanders

Dec 17, 2023 at 11:42 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Wide receiver Tutu Atwell (concussion) and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (groin) are inactive for today's game against the Commanders at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, CBS).

Both players were listed as questionable heading into the contest. 

Also inactive for Los Angeles are outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis, defensive back Shaun Jolly and defensive end Desjuan Johnson.

For the Commanders, running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring) are inactive. They were both already ruled out in advance. 

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Tutu Atwell

OL Rob Havenstein

OLB Ochaun Mathis

DB Shaun Jolly

DE Desjaun Johnson

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

CB Kyu Blu Kelly

G Julian Good-Jones

TE Cole Turner

WR Mitchell Tinsley

DE James Smith-Williams

