Game Recap: Rams defeat Raiders 35-21 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Behind an efficient run game and overcoming a scoreless third quarter – as well as two early fourth-quarter touchdowns by the Raiders – the Rams (3-4) defeated the Raiders 35-21 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combined for 192 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Meanwhile, quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 23 of 29 pass attempts for 195 yards and three touchdowns against one interception, his first two touchdowns going to tight end Davis Allen. Collectively, those efforts helped Los Angeles race to a 28-6 halftime lead over Las Vegas (3-4). L.A. went 3-and-out on its opening drive before rattling off four consecutive touchdown-scoring drives.
Stafford became the Rams' new franchise leader in career passing touchdowns (155) with his three against the Raiders on Sunday, passing Roman Gabriel (154).
Here is the complete game recap:
The Raiders reached Rams territory early in the first quarter on a defensive pass interference penalty against cornerback Josh Wallace, but didn't come away with points after kicker Matt Gay's 51-yard field goal attempt missed wide left with 10:48 left in the first quarter.
Despite having a 2-yard rushing touchdown by running back Blake Corum nullified by a holding penalty against them, the Rams still found the endzone two plays later via a 3-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to tight end Davis Allen to take a 7-0 lead with 6:25 to go in the first quarter.
Although the Raiders started their next drive at midfield off a 42-yard kickoff return, they were forced to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Gay, cutting the Rams' lead to four late in the first quarter.
A five-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Allen extended Los Angeles' lead to 14-3 early in the second quarter, then an 11-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Puka Nacua made it 21-3 Rams with 4:15 to go in the first half.
Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr.'s fourth-down pass breakup put the ball back in the hands of Stafford and the Rams offense at their own 48. They capitalized with a 17-yard touchdown run by Williams, their fourth-consecutive touchdown scoring drive to grow their lead to 28-3 with 1:19 left in the first half. The Raiders added a field goal as time expired in the first half, but it hardly made a dent with the Rams still up 22.
After a 3-and-out on the opening drive of the second half, the Rams watched the Raiders sustain their ensuing series with a fake punt pass for a fourth-down conversion. However, Las Vegas' second fourth down attempt – 4th and 2 from the Rams' 13 – failed, giving the ball back to Los Angeles with 8:39 remaining in the third quarter.
The Raiders got the ball back on the first play of the next drive after forcing and recovering a Williams fumble at the Rams' 30. But the Raiders again turned the ball over on downs after the Rams successfully overturned the original ruling of a complete pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins to wide receiver Jalen Nailor, ultimately making the turnover inconsequential.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!
Running back Blake Corum had a 43-yard touchdown run nullified by penalty late in the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, Cousins fired a 37-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tre Tucker, and although the 2-point try failed, it cut the Rams' lead to 16.
A Stafford pass intended for tight end Colby Parkinson on the next drive was tipped in the air by Parkinson and intercepted by Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean at the Rams 34. Las Vegas turned the turnover into a 15-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to running back Ashton Jeanty, reducing the Rams' lead to 10; the ensuing 2-point try failed.
Keyed by a 15-yard catch for a third-down conversion by tight end Tyler Higbee to keep the drive alive, the Rams pushed their lead to 17 on a 4-yard touchdown run by Corum with 6:34 left in the fourth quarter.
A 36-yard field goal by Gay made it a two-possession game again with 4:11 to play, but the failed ensuing onside kick, and the Rams' ability to drain the remaining clock, put the game away.