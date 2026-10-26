Game Recap: Rams defeat Raiders 35-21 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Behind an efficient run game and overcoming a scoreless third quarter – as well as two early fourth-quarter touchdowns by the Raiders – the Rams (3-4) defeated the Raiders 35-21 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combined for 192 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Meanwhile, quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 23 of 29 pass attempts for 195 yards and three touchdowns against one interception, his first two touchdowns going to tight end Davis Allen. Collectively, those efforts helped Los Angeles race to a 28-6 halftime lead over Las Vegas (3-4). L.A. went 3-and-out on its opening drive before rattling off four consecutive touchdown-scoring drives.

Stafford became the Rams' new franchise leader in career passing touchdowns (155) with his three against the Raiders on Sunday, passing Roman Gabriel (154).

Here is the complete game recap:

The Raiders reached Rams territory early in the first quarter on a defensive pass interference penalty against cornerback Josh Wallace, but didn't come away with points after kicker Matt Gay's 51-yard field goal attempt missed wide left with 10:48 left in the first quarter.