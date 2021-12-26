Game Recap: Rams clinch playoff spot with 30-23 win over Vikings

The Rams lost center Brian Allen to injury with 10:41 left in the second quarter and had to reshuffle their offensive line, moving Edwards back to left guard, Shelton back to center and putting in rookie Alaric Jackson in at left tackle. Still, they didn't miss a beat, allowing Michel to keep churning out runs that set up an eventual 32-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay for a 10-0 lead with 6:40 left in the second quarter.

The Vikings had another prime scoring chance a little over two minutes later after linebacker Anthony Barr intercepted Stafford, setting them up at the Rams 11-yard line. However, thanks in part to a sack for a 7-yard loss by Los Angeles defensive lineman Greg Gaines, Minnesota was held to a 23-yard field goal, cutting L.A.'s lead to 7 with 2:34 left in the first half.

Gay later drilled a 31-yard field goal to extend the Rams' lead to 13-3 just before halftime.

Stafford was intercepted a second time on the opening drive of the second-half, but the Rams defense stepped up and stopped the Vikings at midfield following the change of possession, forcing them to punt.

However, Stafford was intercepted again on the ensuing possession, as Barr's second pick set the Vikings up at the Rams 2. Running back Alexander Mattison punched it in on the ensuing play to reduce the Rams' lead to 3 with 11:10 left in the third quarter.