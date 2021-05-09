Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Get to know Ben Skowronek

May 09, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams used their eighth selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek, who was chosen in the seventh round, 249th overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) PFF's top run-blocking receiver in college football

According to Blue & Gold Illustrated, Skowronek received the highest run-blocking grade of any FBS wide receiver last year (min. 80 run-blocking snaps) with an 89.0.

2) Two-sport background

Like some of his other draft classmates, Skowonrek also played another sport in high school. In addition to football, he was also a standout basketball player for Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead High, earning two varsity letters and helping his team win an Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A state championship.

3) Football is family

Skowronek is the nephew of former Rams quarterback Trent Green and also a distant relative of Notre Dame legend and 1947 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Lujack. And that doesn't begin to cover the rest of the family tree.

4) Potential versatility

Given Skowronek's athleticism and enthusiasm for blocking, the former Notre Dame and Northwestern standout could end up being used in a variety of ways by Rams head coach Sean McVay.

"I saw him in the goal line packages," McVay said during a video conference following the conclusion of the draft. "He has a toughness; he has a good feel to his game where he's got some versatility. So, you never know. Teams might have to treat him like a tight end, receiver with how we'll utilize him, but he's not afraid to do the dirty work."

5) Brings a different skillset to the Rams wide receiver room

In that same video conference, Rams general manager Les Snead said the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Skowronek is "a genre we don't have at receiver."

"He's tall, big, long arms, wide wingspan, can go up and get rebounds," Snead said. "Fun player to watch blocking."

Related Links

PHOTOS: Meet WR Ben Skowronek

Take a look at photos of wide receiver Ben Skowronek from his time at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) during warmup before an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
1 / 11

Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) during warmup before an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) makes a touchdown reception against Boston College defensive back Deon Jones (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
2 / 11

Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) makes a touchdown reception against Boston College defensive back Deon Jones (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
E_notredame_skowronek_ben_1
3 / 11
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) celebrates as he goes in the end zone past Pittsburgh defensive back A.J. Woods (25) for a touchdown after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
4 / 11

Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) celebrates as he goes in the end zone past Pittsburgh defensive back A.J. Woods (25) for a touchdown after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) makes a catch over Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams (14) and takes it in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
5 / 11

Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) makes a catch over Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams (14) and takes it in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) runs the ball during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)
6 / 11

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) runs the ball during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
E_notredame_skowronek_ben_2
7 / 11
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) evades Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13)*during a carry in the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
8 / 11

Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) evades Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13)*during a carry in the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National Team wide receiver Ben Skowronek of Notre Dame (81) catches a pass during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
9 / 11

National Team wide receiver Ben Skowronek of Notre Dame (81) catches a pass during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) makes a touchdown catch past Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
10 / 11

Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) makes a touchdown catch past Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) makes a touchdown reception against Boston College defensive back Brandon Sebastian (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
11 / 11

Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) makes a touchdown reception against Boston College defensive back Brandon Sebastian (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
