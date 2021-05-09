Get to know Ben Skowronek

The Rams used their eighth selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek, who was chosen in the seventh round, 249th overall.
Here's what you should know about him:
1) PFF's top run-blocking receiver in college football
According to Blue & Gold Illustrated, Skowronek received the highest run-blocking grade of any FBS wide receiver last year (min. 80 run-blocking snaps) with an 89.0.
2) Two-sport background
Like some of his other draft classmates, Skowonrek also played another sport in high school. In addition to football, he was also a standout basketball player for Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead High, earning two varsity letters and helping his team win an Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A state championship.
3) Football is family
Skowronek is the nephew of former Rams quarterback Trent Green and also a distant relative of Notre Dame legend and 1947 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Lujack. And that doesn't begin to cover the rest of the family tree.
4) Potential versatility
Given Skowronek's athleticism and enthusiasm for blocking, the former Notre Dame and Northwestern standout could end up being used in a variety of ways by Rams head coach Sean McVay.
"I saw him in the goal line packages," McVay said during a video conference following the conclusion of the draft. "He has a toughness; he has a good feel to his game where he's got some versatility. So, you never know. Teams might have to treat him like a tight end, receiver with how we'll utilize him, but he's not afraid to do the dirty work."
5) Brings a different skillset to the Rams wide receiver room
In that same video conference, Rams general manager Les Snead said the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Skowronek is "a genre we don't have at receiver."
"He's tall, big, long arms, wide wingspan, can go up and get rebounds," Snead said. "Fun player to watch blocking."
Take a look at photos of wide receiver Ben Skowronek from his time at Notre Dame.