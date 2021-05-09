Get to know Ben Skowronek

Given Skowronek's athleticism and enthusiasm for blocking, the former Notre Dame and Northwestern standout could end up being used in a variety of ways by Rams head coach Sean McVay.

"I saw him in the goal line packages," McVay said during a video conference following the conclusion of the draft. "He has a toughness; he has a good feel to his game where he's got some versatility. So, you never know. Teams might have to treat him like a tight end, receiver with how we'll utilize him, but he's not afraid to do the dirty work."