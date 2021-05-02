Ben Skowronek's physicality fits right in with Rams receivers

Skowronek said he isn't sure yet what his role will be, but he has traits that project him as a potential special teams contributor.

He has size with his 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame. "He's a genre that we don't have at receiver," Rams general manager Les Snead said Saturday.

A graduate transfer from Northwestern prior to joining Notre Dame, he also has speed. According a Blue & Gold Illustrated article published in November 2020, he registered 23.6 miles per hour on the Wildcats' GPS data measurement and tracking system after a summer workout a few years ago – fastest on the team.

Whatever plans the Rams have for him, he isn't shy about competition. He knew transferring to Notre Dame "would be a leap of faith" and that there would be no promises when he got there, and went out and earned a starting role.