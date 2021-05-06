Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Get to know Robert Rochell

May 06, 2021 at 12:28 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams used their fourth selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on Central Arkansas cornerback ﻿Robert Rochell﻿﻿, who was chosen in the fourth round, 130th overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) Need for speed

At the 2014 Louisiana High School Athletic Association 4A Outdoor Track state meet, Shreveport (La.) Fair Park High standout Rochell placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.80 seconds.

It's second-fastest time time in the event in school history behind Morris Claiborne's 10.76 seconds in 2009. Claiborne would be chosen sixth overall out of LSU by the Chiefs in the NFL Draft three years later.

2) Freaky athleticism

Like fellow draft classmate Tutu Atwell (speed), Rochell landed in the 2020 edition of The Athletic's Bruce Feldman's annual "Freaks List" – highlighting college football athletes with rare physical abilities – with his bounce, coming in at No. 12 (Atwell was No. 6).

Central Arkansas head coach Nathan Brown told Feldman Rochell had registered an 11-foot, 8-inch broad jump and a 41-inch vertical. Both drills are used at the combine to measure a player's explosiveness; the broad jump also measures lower body strength.

The rest of Rochell's measurements and qualifications for making the list can be read here (subscription required to read).

3) Mama knows best

Speaking of that speed, Rochell's mother Monique originally thought he would become an Olympic sprinter, according to an April 30 article published by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. When he decided to pursue football, she still kept those high expectations.

"Once he got the (UCA offer), I told him, 'What did I tell you?'" Monique told the Democrat-Gazette. "'It doesn't matter whether you're at LSU or Alabama, in Miami, in Hawaii playing -- if it's meant for you to go to the NFL, they're coming to the University of Central Arkansas to get you.'"

4) One of the draft's "best kept secrets"

One week before the 2021 NFL Draft, Bleacher Report compiled a list of the best kept secrets (top under-the-radar prospects) in this year's class. Rochell was one of nine chosen.

"If Robert Rochell had gone to a Power Five school, it wouldn't be surprising for him to go in the first round," B/R's Alex Ballentine wrote.

5) Player comparison

NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared the 6-foot, 193-pound Rochell to cornerback James Bradberry. Originally a second-round pick by the Panthers in 2016, the 6-1, 212-pound Bradberry was named to his first Pro Bowl last season as a member of the Giants after producing 54 total tackles, three interceptions, 18 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery while starting in 15 games (missed their Week 15 game vs. Browns due to COVID-19 protocols after being determined a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive for the virus).

PHOTOS: Meet CB Robert Rochell

Take a look at photos of cornerback Robert Rochell from his time at Central Arkansas. (Photos via UCA Athletics)

IMG_6143
1 / 10
IMG_6152
2 / 10
IMG_6142
3 / 10
IMG_6153
4 / 10
IMG_6151
5 / 10
IMG_6150
6 / 10
IMG_6141
7 / 10
IMG_6140
8 / 10
IMG_6137
9 / 10
IMG_6139
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

A Year Later: Revisiting the 2020 Draft Class

After the conclusion of the 2021 Draft, JB Long takes a look back at the 2020 class and examines how their success on the field last season will factor into the greater success of the team heading into 2021.
news

Get to know Bobby Brown III

Here's what you should know about new Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown III.
news

Roundup: Grades for and reactions to Rams' 2021 NFL Draft picks

What did experts have to say about the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 NFL Draft picks following the conclusion of the draft? 
news

Get to know Ernest Jones

Here's what you should know about new Rams linebacker Ernest Jones.
news

Rams add OL Max Pircher to 90-man roster via International Player Pathway program

The Los Angeles Rams have added offensive lineman Max Pircher to their 90-man roster through the International Player Pathway program.
news

Get to know Tutu Atwell

Here's what you should know about new Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell.
news

Draft 2021: los Rams escogen a un poderoso tackle defensivo y suman talento en las tres fases

En el día final del Draft, Los Ángeles selecciona a siete jugadores de distintas posiciones tras hacer cambios para aumentar su número de "picks"
news

Chris Garrett bringing "relentless" approach to Rams defense

A relentless effort has taken outside linebacker Chris Garrett from Division II to the NFL. 
news

Ben Skowronek's physicality fits right in with Rams receivers

A self-described "tough, physical and reliable" player, new Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek aligns well with the standard established by his Los Angeles teammates. 
news

Jake Funk's faith rewarded with phone call from Rams

No stranger to resiliency, new Rams running back Jake Funk never lost faith that would be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Earnest Brown IV "happiest man alive" after getting drafted by Rams

Selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, former Northwestern defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV is thrilled to have the chance to play alongside Aaron Donald and in the NFL's reigning top-ranked defense.
Advertising