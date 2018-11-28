Give Me 5: Top 5 Robert Woods Plays of 2018

As the Rams exit their bye week, it's time to check out some of the team's top plays from the first half of the NFL season.
Here are the top five plays from wide receiver Robert Woods.
No. 5
Early in the second quarter of the Rams' Week 5 victory over the Seahawks, Woods caught a third-down pass over the middle and took it a long way to get Los Angeles in position to score.
No. 4
In the Week 10 win over Seattle, Woods made another big catch on third down — this time on 3rd-and-15. Woods' reception again put L.A. in position to get points.
No. 3
This one was almost as much about scheme as it was execution. In the second half of the Rams' Week 4 victory over the Vikings, Woods got lined up on a linebacker and made a nice snag on a pass down the seam from quarterback Jared Goff, extending the pigskin into the end zone for a big touchdown.
No. 2
With all of Woods' plays throughout the season it might be easy to lose this one. But back in Week 2, Woods went up and made a terrific catch along the left sideline for a 22-yard gain. It's a strong display of his hands.
No. 1
Perhaps ironically, Woods' top play of 2018 isn't a reception. Also during the Week 5 win in Seattle, Woods took a jet sweep 56 yards down the right side of the field. It was a huge play, as Woods had started to fill in at wide receiver Cooper Kupp's position on the offense in the second half. And it got L.A. in position to score a Todd Gurley touchdown.