Give Me 5: Top 5 Todd Gurley Plays of 2018

As the Rams come off their bye week, it's time to check out some of the team's top plays from the first half of the NFL season.
Here are the top five plays from running back Todd Gurley.
No. 5
Late in the first quarter, Gurley reeled in the first of five touchdown passes by quarterback Jared Goff in Week 4 against the Vikings. Gurley beat linebacker Anthony Barr on 2nd-and-7, reached over his right shoulder and leveled the game's score at seven — setting the tone for Goff and his offense in what became an early bid for game of the year.
No. 4
Gurley also got things started for the Los Angeles offense in Week 1 against the Raiders. The Rams' first touchdown of the season came by way of a 19-yard push pass from Goff to Gurley up the right side, past the Oakland defense, and into the end zone on Monday Night Football.
No. 3
In L.A.'s first divisional road test of 2018, Gurley sent Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman to the turf with a forceful stiff arm in the game's first quarter. Gurley took the swing pass 19-yards up the left sideline before scoring the Rams' first touchdown of the game just two plays later.
No. 2
Gurley found the end zone first for L.A. once again in Week 9 against the Saints. No. 30 took the ball from Goff and beat the entire right side of the New Orleans' defense to the edge before diving toward the pylon and scoring his 16th touchdown of the season. The effort leveled the score at seven in the Superdome.
No. 1
Gurley's reception of the year so far came in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. Goff hit the versatile fourth-year back for 32 yards late in the first half, but it wasn't easy. Gurley bobbled Goff's pass and battled past the Packers defense and the Coliseum's sideline, making the reception.