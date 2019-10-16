GM Les Snead details how the Rams were able to get Jalen Ramsey

Several moving parts put Los Angeles in position to make the move and gave it the confidence it could be able to do so. One of those parts included the team's draft preparation this spring in addition to the cornerbacks already on its roster.

Snead said that based on the quality of front seven players (defensive linemen and linebackers) available this year, the Rams felt like they would be in position to select a cornerback they liked in the draft. The position was a target due to Peters and 12-year veteran Aqib Talib playing on expiring contracts this season and becoming unrestricted free agents next year.

The Rams chose to keep six young cornerbacks on the roster at the conclusion of the preseason, which is when calls about potentially releasing or trading one of them began, according to Snead.

"So those teams have always felt like, our corner situation was somewhat strong or at least deep, whether it was an unproven player or a veteran player," Snead said.

Peters turned out to be the cornerback who fit the criteria other teams desired.

"You've got to discuss Marcus Peters without the insurance of Jalen," Snead said. "That had to be done, that's the only way to do it because there was no certainty that you were going to be able to acquire him."

It wasn't just the risk that made the decision to trade Peters to the Ravens a difficult one.

"Anytime you're a GM and you call a player like a him and tell him that you traded him, you actually walk down the hall and there's a moment where you go, 'OK, I wish I would've never taken this job,' because that's not a call you want to make," Snead said. "Unbelievably (is) how Marcus handled it, extreme professionalism."

Careful consideration was also given to trading a 2020 first-round pick and 2021 first-round pick as well as the 2021 fourth-round pick.