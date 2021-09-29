Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams DL Greg Gaines talks playing against Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, atmosphere at SoFi Stadium & more on Rams Revealed

Sep 29, 2021 at 11:17 AM
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

Under Sean McVay, Los Angeles has enjoyed more success versus Arizona than any other opponent.

However, Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines is quick to point out a critical difference with the 2021 Cardinals as they arrive at SoFi Stadium for an undefeated showdown.

"The last couple times we played (Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray), he was suffering from an injury each time," Gaines said on the most recent episode of the Rams Revealed podcast.

The Arizona signal-caller was playing through an AC joint sprain in his shoulder last season in Week 13, and was knocked out of the 2020 regular season finale in Inglewood as well. "So we didn't have to worry about his ability to scramble as much," Gaines summarized.

"But now we've got a fully healthy Kyler Murray to deal with. I've watched a couple of his games this year. He's running all over the place, so we've got to be able to … squeeze down the pocket and keep him in there, and not leaving those lanes to escape."

In that respect, Murray is the polar opposite of last week's opponent.

"Two different types of quarterbacks," Gaines said. "Tom Brady, you can pretty much rush however you want to, don't have to worry as much about contain. But with Kyler Murray, it's all about the contain rush."

The 24-year old is now in his third season with head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and through three games he's accounted for seven passing touchdowns and three additional rushing scores. He's also coming off a win in Jacksonville in which he did not take a sack – something that's occurred only four times in his career.

For more from Gaines – including his unlikely hobby, cliff-diving – check out this week's Rams Revealed. The La Habra native describes what the atmosphere has been like inside SoFi Stadium, how Aaron Donald has taken on a vocal leadership role, and much more.

