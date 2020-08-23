Halftime notes from the Rams' first scrimmage at SoFi Stadium

Aug 22, 2020 at 06:51 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams' first scrimmage inside SoFi Stadium is halfway done. Here are some notes and observations:

1) Kickers have been getting plenty of opportunities from multiple distances. XFL product Austin MacGinnis and CFL product Lirim Hajrullahu have looked good so far, making one attempt each for 38 and 50 yards.

2) Rams head coach Sean McVay hinted at how he would integrate special teams in between sequences yesterday, and the solution today was having each of the three kickers attempt an extra point after a touchdown, in addition to attempting field goals from the same distance when those opportunities arise. All three kickers converted their extra point attempts.

2) We continue to see why offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell has confidence in backup John Wolford. Wolford threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half – the first a 3-yard strike to Nsimba Webster coming against the first team defense. His second was a seven-yard strike to rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson.

3) Speaking of Jefferson, he made it look easy against the second team defense. That touchdown catch came in the back corner of the endzone and capped off a drive in which he also hauled passes of 17 and 4 yards from Wolford.

4) Rookie running back Cam Akers had a welcome-to-the-NFL moment early. During the second series of the first team offense against the first team defense, the offense had marched into the redzone. Akers took a loss left, then had the ball stripped loose by defensive tackle Aaron Donald, with safety John Johnson III scooping it up to end the drive.

5) At the same time, Akers also showed patience earlier, making an impressive cutback from left to right to pick up eight yards on the same series.

6) The secondary had an active first half. In addition to Johnson's fumble recovery, cornerbacks Donte Deayon and Adonis Alexander each had a pair of impressive pass breakups to help the defense get off the field.

