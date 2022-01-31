Here's how you can attend Super Bowl LVI

Your Los Angeles Rams are in Super Bowl LVI at home inside SoFi Stadium!

While Super Bowl LVI will be played at the Rams' home stadium it is not technically a home team. The NFC Champions are the away team, per NFL rules, and the game is run by the NFL, which means they control most tickets. The Rams want to make sure the game feels like a home game by providing you with the various ways to attend the game below.

For members of the general public, the Rams have partnered with On Location Experiences from the NFL to provide fans with official ticket, travel and hospitality options for Super Bowl LVI. Through On Location, you can purchase hospitality packages that include a game ticket and pregame party. Package prices vary based on seat location and package amenities. You can browse their selection here.

To purchase tickets only, you can visit Ticketmaster for the resale marketplace. View available tickets here.