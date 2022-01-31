Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Here's how you can attend Super Bowl LVI

Jan 30, 2022 at 08:13 PM

Your Los Angeles Rams are in Super Bowl LVI at home inside SoFi Stadium!

While Super Bowl LVI will be played at the Rams' home stadium it is not technically a home team. The NFC Champions are the away team, per NFL rules, and the game is run by the NFL, which means they control most tickets. The Rams want to make sure the game feels like a home game by providing you with the various ways to attend the game below.

For members of the general public, the Rams have partnered with On Location Experiences from the NFL to provide fans with official ticket, travel and hospitality options for Super Bowl LVI. Through On Location, you can purchase hospitality packages that include a game ticket and pregame party. Package prices vary based on seat location and package amenities. You can browse their selection here.

To purchase tickets only, you can visit Ticketmaster for the resale marketplace. View available tickets here.

If you have additional questions about Super Bowl 56, please visit our Super Bowl FAQs page available here.

220130-sb-SGT
SUPER BOWL PACKAGES SHOP MERCH

2021 Rams Season Ticket Members with an account in good standing are automatically entered into a sweepstakes for the right to purchase Super Bowl LVI tickets at face value. 2021 Season Ticket Members who have renewed for the 2022 season as well as new Members who have bought for the 2022 season, are entered into a second sweepstakes for the right to purchase Super Bowl LVI tickets. Certain suiteholders and premium Season Ticket Members contractually receive the right to purchase Super Bowl tickets. These members will receive more information this week.

If you have any questions, please consult the latest email sent to the email address on your account or reach out to your service representative.

Related Content

news

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream the NFC Championship

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 30, 2022. 
news

Rams offering sweepstakes to purchase Super Bowl LVI tickets for Season Ticket Members

Want the chance to be selected to purchase Super Bowl LVI tickets at face value? Here's how existing and prospective Rams Season Ticket Members can. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Divisional Round playoff matchup on Sunday, January 22, 2022.
news

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams on Monday, January 17, 2022. 
news

Limited edition digital ticket giveaway returns for Rams-Cardinals Wild Card playoff game

Virtual commemorative tickets are back for the Rams' Wild Card home playoff game against the Cardinals. Here's what you need to know.
news

Rams' 2022 opponents finalized

Here's who the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to face for the 2022 season. 
news

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 9, 2022. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 2, 2022. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 26, 2021. 
news

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. 
news

Los Angeles Rams playoff tickets on sale

Learn about the on-sale process for potential 2021 Rams home playoff games. Become a Season Ticket Member for priority access. 
Advertising