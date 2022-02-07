Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

How the Rams' Super Bowl LVI roster was built: Revisiting origins of key additions; overall roster makeup

Feb 07, 2022 at 01:27 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With Super Bowl LVI on the horizon, theRams.com revisits how key pieces to the Rams' run to the Super Bowl were acquired, plus the overall makeup of the roster.

2021-matthew-stafford-hs

Matthew Stafford

#9 QB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: Georgia

The Rams sent quarterback Jared Goff and future draft picks to the Lions for Stafford on March 18, 2021. Stafford finished his first season as a Ram with the second-most touchdown passes in the regular season (41), a mark in the NFL's first season of the 17-game era that tied Kurt Warner's single-season franchise record. Stafford's 4,886 passing yards set a new franchise record.

Related Links

2021-sony-michel-headshot-photoshopped

Sony Michel

#25 RB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Georgia

An undisclosed 2022 draft pick and undisclosed 2023 draft pick were sent to the Patriots in exchange for Michel. The move came a little over a month after Cam Akers sustained a torn Achilles, with Michel bringing a physicality that complemented the remaining healthy Rams running backs well. Helped by a stretch of strong performances in December, Michel finished the regular season as the Rams' leading rusher with 208 carries for 845 yards, plus four rushing touchdowns.

2021-odell-beckham-jr-hs

Odell Beckham Jr.

#3 WR

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 198 lbs
  • College: LSU

The Rams signed Beckham in early November after he cleared waivers after being waived by the Browns. He made his Rams debut two days after his first practice with the team, then eventually settled in and produced 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. The NFC Championship was arguably his best performance of the playoffs to date, posting nine catches for 113 yards and one touchdown in a 20-17 Rams victory that sent them to the Super Bowl.

2021-von-miller-headshot

Von Miller

#40 OLB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Texas A&M

Beckham's arrival was preceded by Von Miller's. To get Miller, the Rams sent a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick to the Broncos on Nov. 1. Miller caught fire in Week 15, the first of six-straight games (including the playoffs) with at least one sack as the Rams powered their way to the NFC Championship and later Super Bowl LVI.

Overall 53-man roster breakdown by the numbers

"Homegrown" players (players who were originally drafted or signed by the team): 25 total

  • 1 first-round pick (Aaron Donald, 2013)
  • 4 second-round picks (Cam Akers, Rob Havenstein, Van Jefferson, Taylor Rapp)
  • 7 third-round picks (Terrell Burgess, Bobby Evans, Ernest Jones, Cooper Kupp, David Long Jr., Terrell Lewis, Joe Noteboom)
  • 5 fourth-round picks (Tyler Higbee, Brian Allen, Bobby Brown, Greg Gaines, Brycen Hopkins)
  • 2 fifth-round picks (David Edwards, Ogbo Okoronkwo)
  • 6 seventh-round picks (Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Jake Funk, Chris Garrett, Travin Howard, Nick Scott, Ben Skowronek)

Acquired via signings/trades/waiver claims/free agency: 28

  • WR Odell Beckham Jr. (Free agent (FA) signing in 2021)
  • TE Kendall Blanton (UDFA signing in 2019)
  • DL Marquise Copeland (UDFA signing in 2019)
  • OL Austin Corbett (trade)
  • CB Dont'e Deayon (signed to practice squad in December 2018)
  • OLB Leonard Floyd (FA signing in 2020, re-signed in 2021)
  • K Matt Gay (signed off Colts practice squad in November 2020)
  • S Jake Gervase (signed to practice squad in September 2019)
  • DB Grant Haley (initially signed to practice squad in October 2021 before being signed to active roster in January 2022)
  • P Johnny Hekker (UDFA signing in 2012)
  • DL Michael Hoecht (signed reserve/future contract in January 2021, then made 53-man roster)
  • OLB Justin Hollins (claimed off waivers from Broncos in 2020)
  • RB Buddy Howell (signed to practice squad in September 2021, then active roster in October 2021)
  • OL Alaric Jackson (UDFA signing in 2021)
  • RB Sony Michel (trade)
  • OLB Von Miller (trade)
  • LS Matthew Orzech (FA signing in 2021)
  • QB Bryce Perkins (UDFA signing in 2020)
  • WR Brandon Powell (signed to practice squad in November 2021, then signed to active roster in January 2022)
  • DB Jalen Ramsey (trade)
  • LB Troy Reeder (UDFA signing in 2019)
  • DL A'Shawn Robinson (FA signing in 2020)
  • LB Christian Rozeboom (signed off Chiefs' practice squad in November 2021)
  • OL Coleman Shelton (FA signing in 2019)
  • QB Matthew Stafford (trade)
  • OL Andrew Whitworth (FA signing in 2017)
  • CB Darious Williams (claimed off waivers from Ravens in 2018)
  • QB John Wolford (signed to practice squad in September 2019)

*Note: The numbers above exclude the players who are currently on Injured Reserve: Tutu Atwell (second-round pick), Raymond Calais (FA signing), Jamil Demby (UDFA signing), Jordan Fuller (sixth-round pick), Jacob Harris (fourth-round pick), Johnny Mundt (UDFA signing) and Robert Woods (FA signing).

It also does not include players who have been designated for return: Darrell Henderson Jr. (third-round pick), Sebastian Joseph-Day (sixth-round pick) and Robert Rochell (fourth-round pick). Players currently on the practice squad are also excluded from this list.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Best of Monday's Super Bowl LVI Rams press conferences

Highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Cam Akers, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, defensive back Jalen Ramsey, defensive back Eric Weddle and outside linebacker Von Miller's press conferences kicking off Super Bowl LVI week. 
news

McVay: "Good chance" Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Robert Rochell will be ready to go for Super Bowl LVI; plus updates on Tyler Higbee and Joe Noteboom

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the statuses of defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, running back Darrell Henderson Jr., cornerback Robert Rochell, tight end Tyler Higbee and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom as they continue their preparation for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals. 
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Bengals during Super Bowl LVI bye week

A roundup of some of the top local and national coverage surrounding Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals with game week on the horizon.  
news

Journey to Super Bowl LVI makes reaching it that much sweeter for Odell Beckham Jr.

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. met his fair share of obstacles prior to joining the team. Overcoming that adversity has made getting to Super Bowl LVI that much more rewarding.
news

Knowing work required to reach one Super Bowl, Aaron Donald has "greater appreciation" for second

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald knows not every player is lucky enough to reach two Super Bowls, much less one. 
news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey talk Bengals offense and defense, Super Bowl LVI

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and defensive back Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.
news

As Rams prepare for Super Bowl LVI, Von Miller draws on experience with former team to help guide current team

Rams outside linebacker Von Miller knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl, having done so with the Denver Broncos in 2015. Six years later, he's imparting the wisdom shared with him onto his current Los Angeles teammates to help them achieve the same goal. 
news

Nick Scott named NFL Way to Play recipient for Championship Sunday

Rams safety Nick Scott is the NFL Way to Play recipient for Championship Sunday.
news

Matthew Stafford on approach to Super Bowl: "Treat it just like every other game"

The steady approach that has helped Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford aid the team's playoff push is the same one he'll be taking into Super Bowl LVI. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller talk preparation for Bengals, Super Bowl LVI

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller's Thursday press conferences as the they continue their preparation for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.
news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff: Super Bowl LVI "an unprecedented opportunity" for organization

The Rams are set to play in the first Super Bowl in Los Angeles in 30 years. Here's what the opportunity means for both the franchise and the city. 
Advertising