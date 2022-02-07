How the Rams' Super Bowl LVI roster was built: Revisiting origins of key additions; overall roster makeup

With Super Bowl LVI on the horizon, theRams.com revisits how key pieces to the Rams' run to the Super Bowl were acquired, plus the overall makeup of the roster.
The Rams sent quarterback Jared Goff and future draft picks to the Lions for Stafford on March 18, 2021. Stafford finished his first season as a Ram with the second-most touchdown passes in the regular season (41), a mark in the NFL's first season of the 17-game era that tied Kurt Warner's single-season franchise record. Stafford's 4,886 passing yards set a new franchise record.
An undisclosed 2022 draft pick and undisclosed 2023 draft pick were sent to the Patriots in exchange for Michel. The move came a little over a month after Cam Akers sustained a torn Achilles, with Michel bringing a physicality that complemented the remaining healthy Rams running backs well. Helped by a stretch of strong performances in December, Michel finished the regular season as the Rams' leading rusher with 208 carries for 845 yards, plus four rushing touchdowns.
The Rams signed Beckham in early November after he cleared waivers after being waived by the Browns. He made his Rams debut two days after his first practice with the team, then eventually settled in and produced 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. The NFC Championship was arguably his best performance of the playoffs to date, posting nine catches for 113 yards and one touchdown in a 20-17 Rams victory that sent them to the Super Bowl.
Beckham's arrival was preceded by Von Miller's. To get Miller, the Rams sent a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick to the Broncos on Nov. 1. Miller caught fire in Week 15, the first of six-straight games (including the playoffs) with at least one sack as the Rams powered their way to the NFC Championship and later Super Bowl LVI.
Overall 53-man roster breakdown by the numbers
"Homegrown" players (players who were originally drafted or signed by the team): 25 total
- 1 first-round pick (Aaron Donald, 2013)
- 4 second-round picks (Cam Akers, Rob Havenstein, Van Jefferson, Taylor Rapp)
- 7 third-round picks (Terrell Burgess, Bobby Evans, Ernest Jones, Cooper Kupp, David Long Jr., Terrell Lewis, Joe Noteboom)
- 5 fourth-round picks (Tyler Higbee, Brian Allen, Bobby Brown, Greg Gaines, Brycen Hopkins)
- 2 fifth-round picks (David Edwards, Ogbo Okoronkwo)
- 6 seventh-round picks (Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Jake Funk, Chris Garrett, Travin Howard, Nick Scott, Ben Skowronek)
Acquired via signings/trades/waiver claims/free agency: 28
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. (Free agent (FA) signing in 2021)
- TE Kendall Blanton (UDFA signing in 2019)
- DL Marquise Copeland (UDFA signing in 2019)
- OL Austin Corbett (trade)
- CB Dont'e Deayon (signed to practice squad in December 2018)
- OLB Leonard Floyd (FA signing in 2020, re-signed in 2021)
- K Matt Gay (signed off Colts practice squad in November 2020)
- S Jake Gervase (signed to practice squad in September 2019)
- DB Grant Haley (initially signed to practice squad in October 2021 before being signed to active roster in January 2022)
- P Johnny Hekker (UDFA signing in 2012)
- DL Michael Hoecht (signed reserve/future contract in January 2021, then made 53-man roster)
- OLB Justin Hollins (claimed off waivers from Broncos in 2020)
- RB Buddy Howell (signed to practice squad in September 2021, then active roster in October 2021)
- OL Alaric Jackson (UDFA signing in 2021)
- RB Sony Michel (trade)
- OLB Von Miller (trade)
- LS Matthew Orzech (FA signing in 2021)
- QB Bryce Perkins (UDFA signing in 2020)
- WR Brandon Powell (signed to practice squad in November 2021, then signed to active roster in January 2022)
- DB Jalen Ramsey (trade)
- LB Troy Reeder (UDFA signing in 2019)
- DL A'Shawn Robinson (FA signing in 2020)
- LB Christian Rozeboom (signed off Chiefs' practice squad in November 2021)
- OL Coleman Shelton (FA signing in 2019)
- QB Matthew Stafford (trade)
- OL Andrew Whitworth (FA signing in 2017)
- CB Darious Williams (claimed off waivers from Ravens in 2018)
- QB John Wolford (signed to practice squad in September 2019)
*Note: The numbers above exclude the players who are currently on Injured Reserve: Tutu Atwell (second-round pick), Raymond Calais (FA signing), Jamil Demby (UDFA signing), Jordan Fuller (sixth-round pick), Jacob Harris (fourth-round pick), Johnny Mundt (UDFA signing) and Robert Woods (FA signing).
It also does not include players who have been designated for return: Darrell Henderson Jr. (third-round pick), Sebastian Joseph-Day (sixth-round pick) and Robert Rochell (fourth-round pick). Players currently on the practice squad are also excluded from this list.