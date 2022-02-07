How the Rams' Super Bowl LVI roster was built: Revisiting origins of key additions; overall roster makeup

The Rams signed Beckham in early November after he cleared waivers after being waived by the Browns. He made his Rams debut two days after his first practice with the team, then eventually settled in and produced 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. The NFC Championship was arguably his best performance of the playoffs to date, posting nine catches for 113 yards and one touchdown in a 20-17 Rams victory that sent them to the Super Bowl.