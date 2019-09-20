Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

How to Watch: Rams travel to Cleveland for first primetime game

Sep 20, 2019 at 10:13 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams (2-0) will take on the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Sunday, Sept. 22 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The game will be broadcast on NBC, with a kickoff time set for 5:20 p.m. PT. Check below for all the information you need to know whether you're watching from the stands or from your own television or device!

PREDICT THE ACTION...

  • Predict the action during the Rams vs. Saints game from your mobile device or through the Rams mobile app to win prizes at www.ramspickem.com! First place prizes include two tickets and pregame field passes to the Buccaneers game, second will be an Marcus Peters autographed football, and third will take home a Jared Goff autographed mini helmet!

BROADCAST INFO…

  • TELEVISION: Sunday's game will be broadcasted live on NBC. Play-by-play commentator Al Michaels will be joined by color analyst Cris Collinsworth. Michele Tafoya will be reporting from the sidelines.
  • RADIO: Sunday's contest will have a live simulcast on both ESPNLA 710 AM and JACK FM 93.1. The English broadcast will feature Voice of the Rams J.B. Long on play-by-play, with Maurice Jones-Drew as color analyst, and D'Marco Farr on the sidelines. Plus, tune into 1330 AM for Tu Liga's (formerly ESPN Deportes) live Spanish broadcast of the game with Troy Santiago and Ricardo Lopez on the call.
  • Fans can also watch live Rams game on Yahoo! Sports or the Rams app, free on your phone or tablet. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

IF YOU'RE HEADED TO THE GAME…

  • Be sure to check out this comprehensive A-Z Gameday Guide on the FirstEnergy Stadium website for all parking, tailgating, and entry policies. The Browns also have their own gameday guide which you can view here.
  • Fans are encouraged to arrive at least 90 minutes early to ensure efficient entry and avoid gameday road closures in Downtown Cleveland. Stadium gates typically open two hours before kickoff.
  • The Browns require mobile tickets for entry. Print-at-home or PDF tickets are not accepted at games due to NFL policies.
  • Clear Bag: The NFL's Clear Bag Policy is in effect and any bags brought to the game must be compliant. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.

IF YOU WANT TO WATCH THE REPLAY…

Domestic fans can watch games after they air with NFL Game Pass. Click here to sign up for your FREE 7-day trial and start getting unprecedented access to every game, all year long.

*For domestic subscribers NFL Game Pass does not include live regular season, playoff, or Super Bowl game broadcasts, as well as some preseason games broadcasts. Access to these games is available within NFL Game Pass on an on-demand basis in the NFL Game Pass archives. International subscribers are able to watch both preseason and regular season games as they happen with certain restrictions. Audio feeds may be subject to availability. 2009 games are temporarily unavailable. For a full description of features, requirement, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass.

