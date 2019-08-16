How to watch: Rams vs. Cowboys – preseason week 2

The Rams (0-1) will take on the Cowboys (0-1) on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. The game will be broadcast on both NFL Network and KCBS2 as a simulcast, with a kickoff time set for 7 p.m. PT. Check below for all the information you need to know whether you're watching from Aloha Stadium's stands or from your own television or device.

BROADCAST INFO…

TELEVISION: Saturday's game will be a live simulcast on both NFL Network and KCBS2. Play-by-play commentator Andrew Siciliano will be joined by color-commentators Nate Burleson and Mina Kimes. Jaime Maggio will be reporting from the sidelines.

Saturday's game will be a live simulcast on both NFL Network and KCBS2. Play-by-play commentator Andrew Siciliano will be joined by color-commentators Nate Burleson and Mina Kimes. Jaime Maggio will be reporting from the sidelines. RADIO: Saturday's contest will be broadcast on ESPNLA 710 AM. The English broadcast will feature Voice of the Rams J.B. Long on play-by-play, with Maurice Jones-Drew as color analyst, and D'Marco Farr on the sidelines. Plus, tune into 1330 AM for ESPN Deportes' live Spanish broadcast of the game with Troy Santiago and Ricardo Lopez on the call.

Saturday's contest will be broadcast on ESPNLA 710 AM. The English broadcast will feature Voice of the Rams J.B. Long on play-by-play, with Maurice Jones-Drew as color analyst, and D'Marco Farr on the sidelines. Plus, tune into 1330 AM for ESPN Deportes' live Spanish broadcast of the game with Troy Santiago and Ricardo Lopez on the call. SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Rams on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and Snapchat for live updates and behind-the-scenes content before, during, and after the game.

Follow the Rams on , , and for live updates and behind-the-scenes content before, during, and after the game. RAMS MOBILE APP AND WEBSITE: You can also watch live local games if you are within market on the Rams Mobile App and on the team's website at www.therams.com on all phones and tablets, regardless of your mobile provider.

IF YOU'RE HEADED TO THE GAME…

Be sure to check out this comprehensive guide from Aloha Stadium for all parking, tailgating, and entry policies as well as directions to the stadium if you're headed to Aloha Stadium on Saturday.

For live updates regarding traffic and parking, follow @AlohaStadiumHawaii on Facebook and @AlohaStadiumHI on Twitter.

Stadium parking will open at 11 a.m. local time. Cost is $16 for cars, $31 for buses and limos, cash-only , and you must show your game ticket in order to enter. The guide above also provides alternate parking options if you wish to park off-site.

will open at 11 a.m. local time. Cost is $16 for cars, $31 for buses and limos, , and you must show your game ticket in order to enter. The guide above also provides alternate parking options if you wish to park off-site. Stadium gates open at 1 p.m. local time. Because this is a sold-out event, expect longer lines to enter the game closer to kickoff. Therefore, you are strongly encouraged to arrive at least one hour early.

open at 1 p.m. local time. Because this is a sold-out event, expect longer lines to enter the game closer to kickoff. Therefore, This game will require mobile or physical hard stock tickets for entry. Print-at-home or PDF tickets are not accepted at games due to NFL policies. To learn how to download your tickets to your mobile device, click here.

Print-at-home or PDF tickets are not accepted at games due to NFL policies. To learn how to download your tickets to your mobile device, click here. Clear Bag: The NFL's Clear Bag Policy is in effect and any bags brought to the game must be compliant. Clear bags for this game are presented by Rams in Hawaii Partner, American Savings Bank. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.

The NFL's Clear Bag Policy is in effect and any bags brought to the game must be compliant. Clear bags for this game are presented by Rams in Hawaii Partner, American Savings Bank. Visit for more information. Rams Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson and Rams and University of Hawaii Legend Pisa Tinoisamoa, along with Rams cheerleaders, will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans from 1pm to 3pm near Gate 5.

Pepsi will be issuing team color leis, commemorative koozies and cups as well as mobile phone fans in the North Makai Courtyard, next to the autograph tent.

There will be live bands playing from 1:30 to 3:30 in the North and South Plaza.

For fans of age, there will also be Happy Hour specials in the North and South Plaza: Hot Dogs for $5 and 24 oz domestic beer for $11, while supplies last.

IF YOU WANT TO WATCH THE REPLAY…

Domestic fans can watch games after they air with NFL Game Pass*. Click here to sign up for your FREE 7-day trial and start getting unprecedented access to every game, all year long.