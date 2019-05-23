"I'm here to push him to that next level." Eric Weddle sees something special in John Johnson

"I'm here to push him to that next level. He's got a chance to be an exceptional safety for a long time and I can see it in him," Weddle said. "He's got to get there, so I'll push him every day that's for sure."

And that process is officially underway. Johnson and Weddle took the field together against head coach Sean McVay's offense for the first time as OTAs hit this week. Weddle worked in and out of the dime linebacker spot, often with Johnson lurking downfield behind him, both echoing calls to their newly shared defense.