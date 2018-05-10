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In Their Own Words: Howard Excited to Reunite with Noteboom in L.A.

May 10, 2018 at 04:30 AM
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Kristen Lago

Rams Writer/Reporter

PHOTOS: Rams 7th Round Selection Travin Howard

Check out photos of Rams 7th Round selection Travin Howard, LB, TCU.

Credit: AP Photos and TCU

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With the close of the 2018 NFL Draft, 11 college prospects can now call themselves Los Angeles Rams.

After a draft haul that saw the franchise make moves to acquire 10 selections in Day 3 alone, the Rams were able to replenish depth at multiple positions — bringing in several new, dynamic playmakers.

And now that the big event has come and past, therams.com will be taking a look at each member of the club's 2018 Draft Class.

Former TCU linebacker Travin Howard became the sixth defensive player drafted by the Rams in 2018, selected at No. 231 overall.

The first-team All-Big 12 talent comes to Los Angeles as the first player in TCU history to lead the program in tackles for three consecutive seasons. Last year, Howard recorded 108 tackles, with one interception returned for a touchdown and seven pass deflections.

And with just a few days remaining before Howard ventures to California for the first time, he is eager to get acquainted with his new environment. Fortunately for the TCU product, Howard will get to do so alongside former teammate Joseph Noteboom — as both prepare for a new challenge and setting at the next level.

Here is Travin Howard in his own words:

*On his reaction to getting the phone call from the Rams: *

"This was a long time coming. It was a long wait, big relief, a little emotional with my family. It was great."

On his position history throughout college:

"When I came into TCU, I was a safety and then I converted to linebacker my sophomore year. But ever since then, I pretty much played both of them at TCU throughout my four years. I think the Rams will have me at inside linebacker."

On what he thinks his strengths are as a player:

"Just speed – sideline-to-sideline, running to get the ball anywhere, just pretty much a ball magnet."

On if he spent much time in Los Angeles or ever visited California:

"No, I have never been to California before. But, I'll be there soon. I'm pretty sure I'll adjust quick."

*On the Rams drafting his TCU teammate, Joseph Noteboom: *

"He's a great player, big guy, athletic – he doesn't really say too much, but he's a good guy."

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