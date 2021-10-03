Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Darrell Henderson Jr. and Ogbo Okoronkwo active, Chris Garrett inactive for Rams-Cardinals

Oct 03, 2021 at 11:47 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is officially active for today's game against the Cardinals (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Wide receiver Tutu Atwell (illness), who like Henderson was listed as questionable for today's game, is also active. Outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is also active after being elevated from Injured Reserve to the active roster on Saturday.

Running back Buddy Howell and linebacker Justin Lawler are also active for Los Angeles after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Meanwhile, outside linebacker Chris Garrett is among the Rams' inactives, joined by quarterback Bryce Perkins, safety JuJu Hughes, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins, and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III.

For the Cardinals, offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum (ribs) and Justin Murray (back) are both inactive after being listed as questionable for today's game. However, offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back) is active after being listed as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Bryce Perkins

S JuJu Hughes

OLB Jamir Jones

OLB Chris Garrett

OL Alaric Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

DL Bobby Brown III

ARIZONA CARDINALS

QB Chris Streveler

WR Andy Isabella

RB Eno Benjamin

CB Tay Gowan

LB Victor Dimukeje

OL Kelvin Beachum

OL Justin Murray

