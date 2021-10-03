Darrell Henderson Jr. and Ogbo Okoronkwo active, Chris Garrett inactive for Rams-Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is officially active for today's game against the Cardinals (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX).
Wide receiver Tutu Atwell (illness), who like Henderson was listed as questionable for today's game, is also active. Outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is also active after being elevated from Injured Reserve to the active roster on Saturday.
Running back Buddy Howell and linebacker Justin Lawler are also active for Los Angeles after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
Meanwhile, outside linebacker Chris Garrett is among the Rams' inactives, joined by quarterback Bryce Perkins, safety JuJu Hughes, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins, and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III.
For the Cardinals, offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum (ribs) and Justin Murray (back) are both inactive after being listed as questionable for today's game. However, offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back) is active after being listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Bryce Perkins
S JuJu Hughes
OLB Jamir Jones
OLB Chris Garrett
OL Alaric Jackson
TE Brycen Hopkins
DL Bobby Brown III
ARIZONA CARDINALS
QB Chris Streveler
WR Andy Isabella
RB Eno Benjamin
CB Tay Gowan
LB Victor Dimukeje
OL Kelvin Beachum
OL Justin Murray