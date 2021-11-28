Dont'e Deayon active, Ben Skowronek inactive for Rams-Packers

Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster. This is Akers' first elevation.