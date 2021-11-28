Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Dont'e Deayon active, Ben Skowronek inactive for Rams-Packers

Nov 28, 2021 at 12:07 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Rams cornerback Dont'e Deayon is active for today's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX) after entering the game as questionable.

Wide receiver Landen Akers﻿, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, is also active for L.A.

Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster. This is Akers' first elevation.

Meanwhile, wide receiver ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿ (back) is inactive after the Rams downgraded him to out on Saturday.

For the Packers, running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Allen Lazard and linebacker Rashan Gary are all active after entering the game as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Bryce Perkins

S JuJu Hughes

OLB Chris Garrett
OL Alaric Jackson
OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
WR Ben Skowronek

GREEN BAY PACKERS

CB Kevin King

S Vernon Scott

T David Bakhtiari

WR Malik Taylor

DL Jack Heflin

