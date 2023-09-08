Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Friday notebook: Injured Reserve designations 'definite possibility' for Bennett, Kupp and Long; Noteboom expected to start at right guard at Seahawks

Sep 08, 2023 at 12:09 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday said Injured Reserve designations for quarterback Stetson Bennett (right shoulder), wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) and tight end Hunter Long (thigh) is a "definite possibility."

All three players were ruled out by McVay on Wednesday. As for the timing of that designation, McVay said the Rams have until tomorrow to formalize the decision.

"I would say there is a definite possibility on all those guys," McVay said.

McVay on Wednesday said Bennett's shoulder had been bothering him "on and off" over the last two weeks. McVay also said Long "felt a little something in his hamstring," an injury unrelated to the groin injury that kept him sidelined for most of training camp and the preseason.

Kupp is "just dealing with some soft tissue stuff" and the Rams are "just trying to get him to feel back to normal," McVay said.

Noteboom likely to get the nod at right guard

The Rams haven't publicly revealed what their starting offensive line for Week 1 will be, but McVay did mention one piece that is a strong possibility: Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom starting at right guard.

"There's a good chance for that," McVay said.

Noteboom had been competing with Alaric Jackson for the starting left tackle job, so in the event that does come to fruition on Sunday against the Seahawks, that would mean Jackson will get the nod at left tackle.

"I'm really happy for Joe, that, when he had the little setback a couple of weeks ago, that it was minor and he stayed strong, worked really hard to be able to get himself back," McVay said. "The learning curve has been quick. He's a guy that's started at a handful of different positions for us, whether it's left tackle, right tackle, he started at left guard. And so he's an incredibly versatile athlete, he's really smart, and I'm really happy for Joe. (I) want to just see him continue to trust the work that he's put in and just go cut it loose. Looking forward to watching him play on Sunday."

