Introducing Rest for Success with Cam Akers and Sleep Number

What's important to Cam Akers' health and wellness regime as the Rams running back prepares for an NFL season?

That will be explored in Rest for Success, a series in partnership with Sleep Number that explores how Akers takes care of himself heading into the regular season.

Episode 1 features Akers showing his house, getting a bed delivered and discussing the importance of sleep in his career and explaining the recovery advantage sleep provides. Later on in the episode, it transitions to Akers talking about heading to training camp and adjusting to being away from the comfort of his home.