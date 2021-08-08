Isaac Bruce officially enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, at long last Rams legend Isaac Bruce was finally officially enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday night in Canton, Ohio.

Safety Steve Atwater, guard Steven Hutchinson, running back Edgerrin James and safety Troy Polamalu joined Bruce as the five modern-era player members of the Class of 2020 enshrined this weekend.

"Very special, humbled by it," Bruce told reporters in July. "I think it's a great group of guys. Very humbling to be mentioned amongst guys like Troy Polamalu, (former Steelers head) coach (Bill) Cowher, Edgerrin James, guys like that. They had great careers."

It was the final stamp on an NFL career that Bruce began to realize as a dream when he was in college.

"Just about every place I had landed, I was the best player on the field, definitely the best wide receiver on the field, from West L.A. (College) to Santa Monica City College, to Memphis (and) those two years I was there," Bruce said. "I just felt like, once I got in a program, I could really develop into a good football player. And I think that's what happened at Memphis."

Though he had finished the 1993 season – his second and final at Memphis – with a program-record 74 receptions for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns, it supposedly wasn't good enough in the eyes of one scout. Bruce revealed during his hall of fame speech Saturday night that a "nameless voice" called him a couple weeks before the 1994 NFL Draft to tell him the league wasn't looking at him, that they didn't like him and "they liked more of NFL legends Bert Emanuel and Ryan Yarborough."

Nonetheless, the Rams selected Bruce 33rd overall in the second round in 1994 – eight spots ahead of Yarborough and 12 ahead of Emanuel – and he went on to post 1,024 receptions for 15,208 yards (second-most all-time) and 15 touchdowns across 16 NFL seasons, 14 of which were spent with the Rams. He was named to four Pro Bowls and chosen as an All-Pro in 1999 and retired as Rams' all-time leader in catches, receiving yards, and most yards from scrimmage.