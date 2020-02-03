The wait is over: Isaac Bruce is a Hall of Famer

The previous three Selection Saturdays – when the committee gathers and presents those finalists for consideration – came and went without him getting the famous knock at the door from hall of fame president and CEO David Baker notifying him had been elected.

This year, though, was different. Five distinct knocks from Baker on his door at his hotel in Miami let the Rams legend know the long-awaited moment had arrived.

"For me, my knock experience was – I wanted Mr. Baker to wait just a little while, I wanted him to knock two rounds of knocks, just to let him feel what I've been feeling the last couple of years," Bruce said during a panel appearance with the other inductees Saturday night at NFL Honors. "I wanted to keep my power in my control, so after the first knock, I went and told my family, 'Yo, this is the knock, so gather around, let's answer the door.' Shook his hand and answered the door, and it was a great handshake."