WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Necessity breeds creativity.

In 2025, it was necessary for the Rams offense to evolve with wide receiver Puka Nacua sidelined for one and a half games in the middle of the season, and it led to the Rams leaning into their tight end depth for a league-leading 13 personnel usage rate, getting creative with those groupings to achieving looks identical to 11 personnel packages.

In 2026, it has been necessary for that unit to evolve again in wake of multi-week absences due to injury for both Nacua and Adams, and it led to Los Angeles leaning into their running back depth for previously-unused 20 personnel in Week 10 against the Cardinals in order to maximize all five eligibles.

"I think that's what this season entails and requires," head coach Sean McVay said Saturday. "I thought it was really cool for a lot of guys to be able to get involved in a variety of ways."

Whether that strategy carries over into Week 12's Thanksgiving Eve game against the Packers at SoFi Stadium remains to be seen. But it does give L.A.'s offense some flexibility.

In that 34-6 win over the Cardinals, the Rams leaned on familiar and new personnel groupings. According to Next Gen Stats, the Rams' usage of 13 personnel on 63.5% of their plays at Arizona was the second-highest mark of the McVay era behind only last season's Week 18 game against the Cardinals.

Los Angeles used 13 personnel on 31 plays in the second half after 16 plays in the first half, totaling 198 yards and two touchdowns from the package.

The Rams also deployed 20 personnel on 17 plays, totaling 197 yards and a touchdown, after not using the package on a single play this season prior to Week 10. Each of those 17 plays was a pass play, so perhaps there's a run game wrinkle in that package yet to be used.

"It's different," quarterback Matthew Stafford said of navigating a 20-personnel offense with two running backs When we're in certain sets and you get a ton of reps at what it looks like when we're in 11-personnel, what it looks like when we're in 13-personnel, you just get used to it a little bit and understand some of the tips and tells. Obviously, it's a little bit different with what we have going on. Calling the plays are a little bit different. Other than that, we have really talented guys on the grass when we do that so excited for those guys and their opportunities."

A healthier tight end room may factor into how much that type of offense is used against Green Bay. McVay said the two running back sets were simply due to the team's circumstances last week, which included Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen being on the injury report but both ultimately being active on gameday.

Whatever that identity looks like this week, there's a confidence the ability to execute it because of QB1.