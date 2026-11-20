WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that wide receiver Puka Nacua will undergo MCL surgery and will be out for "a couple months," following Nacua's MCL and PCL sprains and turf toe against the Commanders in Week 9.

"Puka Nacua decided to get surgery on his MCL on Tuesday, so that'll be a couple months for him," McVay said on Friday.

When asked if Nacua will be out for the rest of the season, McVay responded by saying "you can pretty much say yes." McVay was also asked about the possibility of Nacua returning for the playoffs, to which he said "that would be getting way far ahead, so haven't thought about that."

"It's a couple months is kind of really where it's at, which, in my mind, I think what's healthy to do is to say that you're planning on not having him," McVay said.

Additionally, defensive end Kobie Turner is expected to return to practice and the Rams will open his 21-day practice window this week after sustaining a Week 6 groin injury that landed him on Injured Reserve. McVay added, "hopefully he'll be ready to go this week."

With regard to tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) and wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring)'s potential returns in Week 12, McVay said "we're not quite there yet."

After an ankle injury in Week 4 led to the Rams placing Ferguson on IR, he started his 21-day practice window in the week leading up to Week 9, but picked up a hamstring injury during the Friday practice before the Commanders game. Ferguson missed Week 9 and Week 10 before the bye week. McVay said the plan is to still bring Ferguson onto the active roster before that 21-day window closes so he doesn't have to be shut down for the season.

"That's hopefully the plan," McVay said when asked if Ferguson will be placed on the active roster before his return window closes. "But there's a lot of things that we planned on that you have to be ready to kind of adjust and adapt. But the plan is to not shut him down. You want to leave out hope to be able to give him an opportunity to return to play and come back and be a part of this thing."

McVay said on Friday that "we'll take it a week at a time" with Adams, and that he doesn't "think he's ready quite yet."

"I know he's been attacking his rehab like crazy, and is excited to be able to get back out there," McVay said. "And there is a possibility for (him to return for the) game after the Packers."

McVay also confirmed that center Coleman Shelton "got his hamstring pretty good" and "we'll re-evaluate him in a couple weeks." McVay added that offensive lineman and backup center Dylan McMahon (knee) will be placed on IR, but that will open up a spot for offensive lineman Justin Dedich (hand) to return. Dedich sustained a hand injury in the offseason and has not played yet this season.