"This season with some of the guys, especially at our skill positions, that are missing requires a flexibility and a fluidity, and that seems like it's prevalent in a lot of years, but more so even this one." - McVay

Injuries have led to evolution and adjustment for the Rams. McVay and the offense introduced 20 personnel so that Los Angeles would have both running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum on the field at the same time. McVay also deployed the second-highest mark of 13 personnel in the McVay era (per Next Gen Stats).

Simply put, McVay knows "our job is to adjust." When McVay thinks about some of the best coaches in football, he recognizes their ability to "handle whatever is thrown at them, and then they maximize situations that they're put in." The silver lining for McVay, with all the injuries, is "it's also a freaking huge deal that other guys are getting their opportunities, and you don't ever want to minimize that. So, you want to work as hard as you possibly can to put them in positions to shine and instill confidence, belief."

"(I've) played enough football that what matters is what you do on Sundays between the lines, and who can stay healthy, get healthy at the right times — all those kind of things. Find ways to win football games." - Stafford

With the introduction of 20 personnel, Stafford said "it's just different" and that "we've got really talented guys on the grass when we do that, so just excited for those guys and their opportunities." Moving forward, Stafford knows him and the offense will "get used to it a little bit and understand some of the tips and tells" if they choose to use 20 personnel moving forward, just like it did with 13 personnel last season.