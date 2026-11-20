LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Rams and Be The People, a 10-year effort connecting leaders and organizations solving problems in their communities to millions of Americans ready to play their part, have partnered to launch "Be In The Game" an initiative to expand access to sports equipment for youth across Los Angeles.

The initiative connects the Rams organization, fans, and the wider Los Angeles community, with Be The People's mission to shine a light on opportunities for everyday Americans to make a difference. Through school equipment donations, community collection points, and fan participation, "Be In The Game" will help make free equipment available to young people – removing one of the biggest barriers to participation in youth sports – while giving Angelenos tangible ways to help more local children get in the game.

The initiative will kick off with a series of sports equipment donations to local schools across Los Angeles, delivering much-needed gear directly to students. Rams wide receiver Davante Adams will support the effort through participation in a school and community activation.Drawing on his own experience facing barriers to accessing sports equipment as a young athlete, Adams will help underscore why every child deserves the opportunity to participate.

"Our commitment to Los Angeles extends far beyond game day. For many children, the chance to play sports, build confidence and be part of a team can depend on something as simple as having the right equipment," said Jonathan Franklin, senior director, social justice and football development, Los Angeles Rams. "We're proud to partner with Be The People to help remove that barrier and give our fans an opportunity to help more young people get off the sidelines and into the game."

On December 20, fans attending the Rams' Inspire Change matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, will be encouraged to bring new or gently used sports equipment to a designated locker outside of the stadium.

"Most people want to make a difference in their communities. Sometimes, all they need is an invitation and a place to start," said Elena Dussaq, President of Bigger Picture, the nonprofit organization behind Be The People. "Our partnership with the Rams creates exactly that kind of opportunity. Whether it's donating equipment, encouraging others to participate or helping connect kids with the resources they need, everyone has a role to play. And those individual contributions can add up to something much bigger."

To extend the initiative's impact beyond game day, the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, a member of Be The People's National Leadership Council, plans to establish neighborhood equipment donation locations across Los Angeles, starting in December. In early 2027, those locations will be equipped with specially designed lockers provided by Be The People, where families can donate new and gently used sports equipment, browse available items and request and pick up equipment for their own use.

"Be In The Game" is designed to extend beyond a single event, creating ongoing opportunities for community members to make a difference, and help make youth sports more accessible to more young people across Los Angeles.