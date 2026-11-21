Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams vs. Packers in Week 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. The game will air on Netflix.
How to watch for Week 12 is presented by Toyota.
MATCHUP
The Rams and the Packers last faced off in Week 5 of the 2024 season, a 24-19 loss for Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 260 yards with one touchdown against one interception. Stafford's top target was wide receiver Jordan Whittington who had seven receptions for 89 yards. Wide receiver Tutu Atwell had six receptions for 52 yards and tight end Colby Parkinson had seven receptions for 52 yards. Running back Kyren Williams ran for 102 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Defensively, defensive end Kobie Turner had two sacks, a pass defended and a forced fumble. Outside linebacker Byron Young and defensive end Braden Fiske had four total tackles and a tackle for loss each. Safety Jaylen McCollough also added an interception.
Kickoff for Wednesday's game at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. pacific time on Netflix.
TOP PERFORMERS
Rams:
QB Matthew Stafford (2,623 passing yards, 19 TDs, 10 INTs)
RB Kyren Williams (616 rushing yards, 267 receiving yards, 7 total TDs)
RB Blake Corum (547 rushing yards, 118 receiving yards, 6 total TDs)
OLB Byron Young (39 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 7 TFLs, 12 QBHs, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery)
S Quentin Lake (59 total tackles, 3 INTs, 11 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles)
Packers:
QB Jordan Love (2,838 passing yards, 23 rushing yards, 22 total TDs, 7 INTs)
WR Christian Watson (52 catches, 916 receiving yards, 7 TDs)
WR Matthew Golden (58 catches, 853 receiving yards, 5 TDs)
EDGE Lukas Van Ness (37 total tackles, 6 sacks, 7 TFLs, 13 QBHs, 1 pass defended)
S Xavier McKinney (43 total tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs, 2 QBHs, 6 INTs, 7 passes defended)
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-PACKERS ON TV?
- TV Coverage: Netflix
- Play-By-Play: Noah Eagle
- Color Analyst: Luke Kuechly
- Sideline Reporters: Tom Pelissero & MJ Acosta-Ruiz
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-PACKERS ON MOBILE?
NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here. Wednesday's game can also be streamed on the Netflix app.
HOW CAN I LISTEN TO RAMS-PACKERS ON THE RADIO?
Local Radio coverage: ESPN 710 AM
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline Reporter: D'Marco Farr
SiriusXM Radio coverage:
- Channel 192 - NFL Play-by-Play
ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:
Domestic Markets:
- KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA
- KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA
- KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
- KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
- KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA
- KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV
- KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA
- KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA
- KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA
- KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI
International Markets:
- LiSTNR App - Australia
- W Radio - Mexico
Spanish Radio coverage: La Primera Radio, 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
La Primera Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
- KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA
PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM
Make predictions on what you think will happen this season at therams.com/pickem for a chance to win the following prizes.
Weekly prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets to a Future Rams home game
- 2nd Place – Player Signed Jersey
- 3rd Place – Player Signed Football
- 4th Place – Player Signed Mini Helmet
- 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit
Season-long prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2