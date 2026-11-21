MATCHUP

The Rams and the Packers last faced off in Week 5 of the 2024 season, a 24-19 loss for Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 260 yards with one touchdown against one interception. Stafford's top target was wide receiver Jordan Whittington who had seven receptions for 89 yards. Wide receiver Tutu Atwell had six receptions for 52 yards and tight end Colby Parkinson had seven receptions for 52 yards. Running back Kyren Williams ran for 102 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Defensively, defensive end Kobie Turner had two sacks, a pass defended and a forced fumble. Outside linebacker Byron Young and defensive end Braden Fiske had four total tackles and a tackle for loss each. Safety Jaylen McCollough also added an interception.