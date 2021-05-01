Rams select TE Jacob Harris with 141st pick

The Los Angeles Rams have selected University of Central Florida tight end Jacob Harris with the 141st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-5, 219-pound Harris played in all nine of the Knights' games in 2020, starting at wide receiver in six of them and hauling in 26 catches for 472 yards and seven touchdowns.
As a redshirt junior in 2019, he played in all 13 games at wide receiver, logging 19 catches for 448 yards and one touchdown plus four starts.
Harris began his career as a walk-on at Western Kentucky prior to transferring to UCF and joining the Knights as a walk-on during the 2017 season.
Take a look at photos of tight end Jacob Harris from his time at Central Florida.