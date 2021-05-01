Rams select CB Robert Rochell with 130th pick

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Central Arkansas cornerback Robert Rochell with the 130th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot, 193-pound Rochell produced 27 tackles and three pass breakups while starting seven of nine games for the Bears as a redshirt senior in 2020, missing two due to injury.
As a redshirt junior in 2019, Rochell tied for 10th in the FCS with five interceptions, also making 44 tackles and a team-high 13 pass breakups en route to First Team All-Southland Conference recognition.
