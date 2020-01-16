Jalen Ramsey's top five plays from the 2019 season

A Week 7 road game against the Falcons marked Ramsey's debut as a Ram, and with it came a highly anticipated matchup against wide receiver Julio Jones. Midway through the second quarter, quarterback Matt Ryan launched a deep ball on 2nd and 17 from the 50 intended for Jones toward the sideline, but Ramsey was there to prevent the completion. Another Ryan incompletion on 3rd and 17 forced Atlanta to punt from midfield, and the ensuing Los Angeles drive ended with a 25-yard field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein.