Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jalen Ramsey's Top Five plays from 2021 season

Mar 01, 2022 at 10:27 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Over the next several days, theRams.com will revisit the top five plays from select players' 2021 seasons.

The series continues with the best of defensive back Jalen Ramsey﻿:

5) Pass breakup while defending Tee Higgins vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Ramsey was frustrated with himself afterward for not coming away with the interception, but it was an important play nonetheless because it forced the Bengals to settle for a field goal on the drive after the Rams took a 7-0 lead.

4) Interception vs. Titans in Week 9

Tracking quarterback Ryan Tannehill the entire time, Ramsey was able to jump wide receiver Julio Jones' out-breaking route for his third interception of the season.

3) Interception vs. Colts in Week 2

Backup quarterback Jacob Eason was looking for tight end Jack Doyle on a post route toward the Rams sideline. Instead, Eason's pass found the hands of Ramsey, who impressively landed both feet in bounds with little room to spare and helped secure a 27-24 Rams win.

2) Interception vs. Lions in Week 7

Another comeback attempt by an opponent stymied by Ramsey, who took advantage of defensive lineman Aaron Donald's pressure on Lions quarterback Jared Goff to pick off Goff in the endzone. The Rams would add a field goal on the possession after the takeaway in an eventual 28-19 victory.

1) Interception vs. 49ers in Week 18

Ramsey matched his single-season career-high for interceptions on this impressive pick, juggling the ball for five yards and still managing to haul it in.

BEST PHOTOS: Rams DB Jalen Ramsey's 2021 season — interceptions, best fits & more

From throwing the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game to wearing a custom Mariachi suit to winning Super Bowl LVI, take a look through the best photos of Los Angeles Rams DB Jalen Ramsey from the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
1 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
2 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
3 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
4 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.
5 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
6 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
7 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
8 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW03633
9 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOW06121
10 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOW06423
11 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
12 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
13 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
14 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey throws out the first pitch at Dodgers Stadium.
15 / 109

Los Angeles Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey throws out the first pitch at Dodgers Stadium.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and runs against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL game, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
16 / 109

Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and runs against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL game, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL7040
17 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
18 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
19 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
20 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams depart for their Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants.
21 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams depart for their Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0246
22 / 109
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_Image from iOS-173
23 / 109
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
24 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
25 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams defensive backs attended the Los Angeles Kings home opener.
26 / 109

Los Angeles Rams defensive backs attended the Los Angeles Kings home opener.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_1438
27 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW02510
28 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
29 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_9075
30 / 109
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey throws out the first pitch at Dodgers Stadium.
31 / 109

Los Angeles Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey throws out the first pitch at Dodgers Stadium.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_1397
32 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Cornerback (22) David Long Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and celebrates with (5) Jalen Ramsey against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
33 / 109

Cornerback (22) David Long Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and celebrates with (5) Jalen Ramsey against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams reaches to break up a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL game, Sunday, January 9, 2021, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
34 / 109

Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams reaches to break up a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL game, Sunday, January 9, 2021, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
35 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6802
36 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
37 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take to the practice field ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts
38 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take to the practice field ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
39 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
40 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
41 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
42 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
43 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL game, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
44 / 109

Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL game, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
45 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL game, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
46 / 109

Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL game, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
47 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1148
48 / 109
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
49 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
50 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL5077
51 / 109
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
52 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
53 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1019
54 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams arrive at 2021 training camp.
55 / 109

Los Angeles Rams arrive at 2021 training camp.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
56 / 109

Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
57 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
58 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season
59 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season

© Will Navarro / LA Rams/2018 National Football League
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
60 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams poses on Super Bowl LVI Media Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
61 / 109

Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams poses on Super Bowl LVI Media Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
62 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Jared Martinez // LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
63 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
64 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_JMP_9153
65 / 109
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
66 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
67 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6608
68 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
69 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Derek Campbell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
70 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
71 / 109

Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
72 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_220130_Rams_vs_49ers_4146
73 / 109
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
74 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
75 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
76 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
77 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
78 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
79 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Mike Fiechtner/ LA Rams/Mike Fiechtner/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
80 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
81 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
82 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW06470
83 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
84 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
85 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
86 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
87 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
88 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
89 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
90 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7432
91 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
92 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season
93 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season

JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
94 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey throws out the first pitch at Dodgers Stadium.
95 / 109

Los Angeles Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey throws out the first pitch at Dodgers Stadium.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
96 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
97 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
98 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2042
99 / 109
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
100 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Kam Nedd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_BI5I5445
101 / 109
Kelly Smiley
Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams poses on Super Bowl LVI Media Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
102 / 109

Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams poses on Super Bowl LVI Media Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
103 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
104 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
105 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
106 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
107 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
108 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
109 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Checking in on the Rams' 2021 draft class, end-of-season edition

How did the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 draft class fare this season? TheRams.com takes an updated look here. 
news

A Rams season for the ages capped off with 2021 season-ending awards

After an unforgettable season that culminated in a Super Bowl win for Los Angeles, J.B. Long hands out a plethora of awards to a very deserving group of players, coaches, and other members of the Rams organization.
news

Matthew Stafford's Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back on the five best plays from quarterback Matthew Stafford's first season as a Ram.
news

Wes Phillips named Vikings offensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings named Wes Phillips their new offensive coordinator on Tuesday.
news

Top 10 plays from the Rams' 2021 regular season

Revisiting the 10 best plays from the Rams' 2021 regular season.
news

Key dates for the Rams' 2022 offseason

Everything you need to know as the Los Angeles Rams navigate the 2022 offseason. 
news

Aaron Donald named NFL Way to Play recipient for Super Bowl LVI

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is the NFL Way to Play recipient for Super Bowl LVI.
news

Top 10 plays from the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run 

Revisiting the 10 best plays from the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run. 
news

Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes and Marcus Dixon join Broncos coaching staff

New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is bringing Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes and Marcus Dixon onto his coaching staff. 
news

Kevin O'Connell named Vikings head coach

The Minnesota Vikings named Kevin O'Connell their new head coach on Wednesday and will officially introduce him on Thursday.
news

Matthew Stafford: "So happy to be a world champ" 

Quarterback Matthew Stafford caps off magical first season with Rams with Super Bowl LVI title. 
Advertising