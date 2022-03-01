Jalen Ramsey's Top Five plays from 2021 season

Over the next several days, theRams.com will revisit the top five plays from select players' 2021 seasons.
The series continues with the best of defensive back Jalen Ramsey:
5) Pass breakup while defending Tee Higgins vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI
Ramsey was frustrated with himself afterward for not coming away with the interception, but it was an important play nonetheless because it forced the Bengals to settle for a field goal on the drive after the Rams took a 7-0 lead.
4) Interception vs. Titans in Week 9
Tracking quarterback Ryan Tannehill the entire time, Ramsey was able to jump wide receiver Julio Jones' out-breaking route for his third interception of the season.
3) Interception vs. Colts in Week 2
Backup quarterback Jacob Eason was looking for tight end Jack Doyle on a post route toward the Rams sideline. Instead, Eason's pass found the hands of Ramsey, who impressively landed both feet in bounds with little room to spare and helped secure a 27-24 Rams win.
2) Interception vs. Lions in Week 7
Another comeback attempt by an opponent stymied by Ramsey, who took advantage of defensive lineman Aaron Donald's pressure on Lions quarterback Jared Goff to pick off Goff in the endzone. The Rams would add a field goal on the possession after the takeaway in an eventual 28-19 victory.
1) Interception vs. 49ers in Week 18
Ramsey matched his single-season career-high for interceptions on this impressive pick, juggling the ball for five yards and still managing to haul it in.
